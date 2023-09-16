September 16, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis at 10% with Republicans nationally

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 16, 20233min1

DeSantis AP
Trump leads by 47.

Another new national poll of the Republican Presidential race shows Ron DeSantis in a distant second place to Donald Trump.

The Harvard-Harris Poll finds Trump with 57% support, 47 points up on DeSantis when it comes to Republican voters.

The race for second place is much more competitive, meanwhile.

Vivek Ramaswamy, at 8%, is just two points behind DeSantis. Nikki Haley’s 6% is good for fourth place.

Ramaswamy is also within one point of DeSantis when it comes to second-choice preference, with 22% to the Governor’s 23%.

Meanwhile, when independent voters are added to the mix in open Primary states, DeSantis and Ramaswamy are actually tied for second place, each with 9% and 40 points behind Trump.

Nearly four out of five Republicans (78%) believe Trump will win the nomination, another sign of the former President’s seeming inevitability.

In head to head polling, Trump is way ahead of DeSantis and every other Republican. DeSantis’ 31% is the best performance in the field.

National interviewers are asking DeSantis about his poll struggles.

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” the Governor downplayed the importance of a fresh Fox News poll showing Trump ahead of him 60% to 13%, and a Quinnipiac poll with a 62% to 12% spread. These are actually showing DeSantis doing marginally better than the Harvard-Harris poll, ironically enough.

“I think it’s a state-by-state thing. So we’re focused our efforts on the early states. I mean, if it was a national Primary, we’d have a different strategy and we’d be applying our efforts differently,” DeSantis said.

One comment

  • My Take

    September 16, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Trump, DeSSantis, and Ramenswampy — all act crazy in their pronouncements and plans. Are we somèhow choosing the honorary King of Lawn Day at the asylum?

    Reply

