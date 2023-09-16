Ron DeSantis comes up short in evangelical straw poll

The straw poll from this weekend’s Pray Vote Stand event is a mixed bag for Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The bad news: former President Donald Trump easily defeats DeSantis for the top spot, with 64% support against 27% for DeSantis. No other candidate got more than 2% on Saturday’s ballot.
The good news: DeSantis is the crowd favorite to be Vice President, with 25% support, well ahead of second place Sen. Tim Scott’s 19%.
DeSantis addressed the summit on Friday nights, with remarks about donning “the full armor of God,” a recurrent metaphor the Catholic Governor uses in talking to religious audiences.
“But across the country, I’m sometimes asked about the role that faith plays in my leadership as Governor. And, you know, I can only tell you from me, and what it’s like being in a high office. I don’t know how you could be a leader without having faith in God when you stand up for what’s right in this day and age.”
“That is not going to be cost free,” DeSantis continued.
“You are going to face blowback, you’re going to face attacks, you’re going to face smears, and it’s the faith in God that gives you the strength to stand firm against the lies against the deceit, against the opposition. It gives you the foundation to know that all the insults, all the nonsense they throw at you ultimately doesn’t matter because you are aiming higher.”
“Some people ask me, how do you become a good leader? Well, one of the first things you need to do is put on the full armor of God,” DeSantis added.
Despite the preference of a quarter of straw poll voters, the Governor won’t put on the “full armor of God” for a Vice Presidential run, however. He has said on multiple occasions that he is not interested in the #2 job.
4 comments
My Take
September 16, 2023 at 4:40 pm
DeSScamus probably got the snake-handlers.
They’d split the tongue-speakers.
Richard Russell
September 16, 2023 at 4:41 pm
Why would anybody pick an Primary opponent for their VP? May I suggest the one real America First cabinet member who still stands solidly with Trump, with the exception of his stance on the Ukraine war. That is Mike Pompeo, who was Trump’s right hand man for international affairs and assisted in structuring so many solutions to the debacles left behind by Obama and his Sucataries of State.
My Take
September 16, 2023 at 4:56 pm
Proper fear of, and disgust with, what Trump proposes and promises will drive vast numbers of votes to Biden.
People will vote against, not for.
Michael K
September 16, 2023 at 5:00 pm
Ron comes up short.
He sure does, on so many levels. Remember when he withheld millions of state funding for the Special Olympics because people wore masks during COVID?