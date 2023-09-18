U.S. News counts Florida Poly among nation’s top public engineering programs

Within a decade of its founding, a Lakeland-based university has established itself as a go-to engineering school.

U.S. News & World Report on Monday ranked Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly) a top-20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the nation. The widely-cited rankings also put the school at No. 1 on its list of public Southeast colleges for the third consecutive year.

Florida Poly President Dr. Randy K. Avent said it was “exciting” to witness the college’s trend toward Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) dominance.

“We’re just about to wrap up our first decade as Florida’s only public all-STEM university, and the remarkable accomplishments our students and alumni are having in industry are evidence that our strong curriculum and deliberately small classes provide incredible value and great success,” Avent said.

The fall 2023 semester marks the university’s tenth academic year in operation. In addition to third-party rankings, Florida Poly points to its exponential and precocious growth as an indicator of success.