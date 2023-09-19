3 more sitting Senators endorse Carlos Guillermo Smith in SD 17

A majority of Florida’s Democratic Senators want former Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith to join them.

The Orlando Democrat is adding three key endorsements. Sens. Tracie Davis, Rosalind Osgood and Tina Polsky all support his campaign in Senate District 17.

“All fierce Democratic women who I can’t wait to serve alongside in the Florida Senate!” Smith posted on X.

The three Democratic senators join Sens. Lori Berman, Shevrin Jones, Geraldine Thompson and Victor Torres in backing Smith. That means seven of Florida’s 12 sitting Democratic Senators support the former House member.

“Carlos is a respected human rights and civil rights leader who has stood up for women, POC (people of color) and LGBTQ Floridians at every turn,” said Davis, a Jacksonville Democrat. “As his colleague in the Florida House for six years, I watched him put in the work as a committed public servant and effective advocate for his constituents.”

Smith served three terms in the House but lost in a newly drawn swing seat to Republican Susan Plasencia in November.

But he’s running now in a Democratic-leaning seat represented now by Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat. Stewart cannot run again because of term limits.

The Democrats who would serve with Smith largely stand before him.

“Floridians cannot afford Florida and they deserve leaders in Tallahassee who will tackle the affordability crisis and offer solutions as Carlos has done,” said Osgood, a Broward County Democrat. “As a member of the House, he championed higher wages and housing affordability and stood for the needs of his constituents.”

Polsky, like Davis, served alongside Smith in the lower chamber and wants to call him a colleague again.

“In the House, Carlos was a champion for gun violence prevention who was never afraid to speak truth to power,” Polsky said. “The time is now for bold leaders in the Florida Senate who will stand up to GOP extremism. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Carlos Guillermo Smith in this race.”

To date, Smith remains unopposed for the open Senate seat.