September 20, 2023
Michelle Salzman wants Legislature to impose term limits on County Commissioners
Michelle Salzman is helping develop a way to connect people who are homeless with available shelters.

FLAPOL113021CH058
The lawmaker withdrew a proposal to toss the matter to voters through a statewide referendum.

The Legislature has steadily cut the time politicians can serve on the School Board. Are lawmakers now turning their sights to County Commissioners?

Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, filed legislation (HB 57) that would prohibit County Commissioners who already served eight years from running for re-election. She now wants the Legislature to impose the restriction in statute, instead of throwing the matter to voters to decide.

An eight-year cap is the same limit that exists for members of the House and Senate, thanks to a constitutional amendment passed in the 1990s. It’s also the limit governing School Board members, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation last year cutting down a previous 12-year limit.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who ran the School Board term limits bill in the last Legislative Session, initially included a limit for County Commissioners as well. But the House ultimately never approved such language and the Senate deferred.

Ingoglia’s proposal at the time drew opposition from the Florida Association of Counties. Cragin Mosteller, External Affairs Director for the Association, said then that a statewide term limit mandate “undermines the will of the people and limits their ability to choose their elected officials.

“Term limits should be decided by voters, not Tallahassee politicians,” Mosteller said at the time.

Notably, Salzman separately filed a bill (HJR 19) earlier this year that would have left the decision to voters instead of the Legislature. That joint resolution, filed in August, would have put the question of term limits to voters statewide. That would have only become law if 60% of voters were to approve a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024.

But Salzman withdrew that legislation from consideration the same day she filed a bill seeking to change the law through a standard bill.

Besides leaving the matter to lawmakers, the legislation as written would impose a term limit retroactively, at least by a couple years. The filed bill would start the clock on any service by County Commissioners from Nov. 8 last year, though no time before that point would count against the eight-year limit.

When Salzman proposed a constitutional amendment, the language would only have gone into effect after voters passed the measure, with no prior years of service applied against officials.

If the proposal becomes law, it could have a significant impact on Florida’s political class. Florida has 373 County Commissions across its 67 counties, a majority of whom would be impacted by the legislation.

Right now, 11 charter counties already impose term limits on Commissioners, with eight of those already enforcing an eight-year cap. The remaining three — Broward, Lee and Polk counties — allow County Commissioners to serve up to 12 years before facing a restriction.

The rest of Florida’s counties have no limit, and most cannot adopt one without becoming a charter county first.

That means the eight-year limit proposed by Salzman could potentially impact 286 County Commission seats.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

