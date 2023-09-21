Tampa General Hospital named ‘Best in Class’ in WebMD Choice Awards

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has earned WebMD’s top honors in its Choice Awards. The health system is one of just 26 in the nation to receive the WebMD Elite Choice Award honoring systems patients prefer two to one over competitors.

The WebMD Choice Awards recognize health systems patients deem “best in class.”

“This national recognition by patients and providers as the region’s preferred hospital is a testament to the exceptional care we offer at Tampa General Hospital,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said.

“By seeking out the best and most experienced talent, implementing the latest innovations and increasing patient access to care, we are effectively saving lives and improving patient outcomes. As a result, patients and providers alike know that they can count on Tampa General Hospital for the best-in-class care when they need it the most.”

TGH is the only health system in the region recognized for neurology treatments, including back pain relief surgery, brain surgery, microdiscectomy, spinal surgery and sleep disorder treatment. The hospital’s neurology services earned both patient choice and provider choice recognition in the awards.

Further, TGH is the only preferred health system in the region for gastroenterology treatments such as colorectal surgery, stomach cancer treatment, GERD surgery and hernia repair. There, TGH also earned patient choice and provider choice.

Other medical services that earned both patient and provider choice awards include oncology and orthopedics.

TGH earned an Elite Choice award for its cardiology services.

The WebMD Choice Awards program is designed to measure patients’ perception of health systems and health care providers’ viewpoints on care delivered when referring patients to specialty services.

WebMD surveyed thousands of patients to rank health systems on quality and treatment capability. Recipients were asked to provide explanation for their choices.

The latest recognition comes just weeks after TGH was named the top hospital in Tampa Bay by the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, a recognition the system has received now for six consecutive years. That ranking also put TGH in the top 20 hospital systems nationwide in three specialties, the most the hospital has landed in the past decade.