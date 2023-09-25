Marketing pro Mike Mastruserio joins race for Clearwater City Council

Mike Mastruserio, a local marketing executive, is running for Clearwater City Council, Seat 2.

“Clearwater is an extraordinary and special place with limitless potential. We need leaders on the City Council who will help our city tap into that potential. I’ve spent years in this community, starting a business, volunteering with various organizations and serving our city,” Mastruserio said.

Mastruserio is vice president of marketing for Proforma N&M Communications based in Kentucky. He has operated the business in the Florida region for 15 years and has four decades of experience in the marketing and promotions industry.

He works to provide promotional and marketing needs for hotels and resorts, restaurants, nonprofits and local businesses in the Clearwater and Tampa Bay area.

“I’m running to bring a commonsense voice to the Council. To frame decisions through the lens of community. To keep our local government accountable to the people it represents and to ensure that we are financially responsible and chart a course that diversifies our local economy and protects our community,” Mastruserio continued.

Mastruserio has or currently serves on several boards, including for the Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Island Estates Civic Association and is an active member of Amplify Clearwater.

Mastruserio also served on the YES for Clearwater campaign, which successfully heralded in a ballot initiative paving the way for the $400 million downtown bluff project.

Mastruserio is so far one of three candidates running for seat 2, which is currently held by Mark Bunker, who is seeking re-election. Joining Mastruserio in trying to unseat him is Ryan Cotton, a fire control captain for the city of Lealman and City Council member David Allbritton’s son-in-law.

Bunker has been most known for his vocal criticism of the Church of Scientology. Mastruserio has said he would also be a staunch critic of Scientology, specifically its real estate holdings many believe are stifling progress in the downtown area.

Mastruserio told the Tampa Bay Times he decided to challenge Bunker because had he run for the open Seat 3 his name would have looked too similar to Michael Mannino, one of that race’s candidates.

“There will be a spirited campaign ahead that I’m so thrilled to be a part of. I will be taking this campaign directly to the doorstep of residents and businesses of Clearwater to share my vision for our city,” Mastruserio said in his campaign announcement.