Donna Deegan says Floridians would prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor isn’t endorsing in the GOP presidential race, but she believes Floridians would prefer their Republican Governor over former President Donald Trump.
“I would prefer Joe Biden in that role, obviously. But I think that, I don’t know, that’s a tough question between the two,” Donna Deegan told the London Times Sunday.
“I think that Gov. Ron DeSantis is certainly extraordinarily popular, has been in the state of Florida. And so I think most Floridians, or many Floridians, would probably prefer him,” Deegan said.
Deegan, elected in May against a candidate DeSantis endorsed, described a “good” relationship with the Republican incumbent, one forged in part because the Mayor worked with First Lady Casey DeSantis during their respective tenures in television news.
“You know, I used to work with his wife. I was in news for about 30 years and his wife, I worked with his wife briefly. And look, you know, whenever there is politics involved, there always has to be a little give-and-take.”
Deegan spent her broadcast news career with First Coast News, an operation the First Lady joined when she became host of the infotainment program “First Coast Living.”
Deegan framed her remarks in the necessity of bipartisan cooperation for common interests.
“I ran on a platform of collaboration that we are a state that is really, truly — and especially Jacksonville — we’re extraordinarily diverse. But we’re almost evenly divided between Democrats to Republicans. So we have to be able to work together,” Deegan said. “And I think that I’ve been pretty effective at that so far and hopefully we’ll be able to continue to build that relationship.”
Deegan added that all parties “want the state of Florida and Jacksonville specifically to be successful.”
See the full interview here.
5 comments
Dumb and Floridian
September 25, 2023 at 9:40 am
Whites consider EVERY subject within their expertise and Deegan is no exception.
A true no-nothing. Ron is losing to a pair of folks NOT running for the job; Newsome and Ms Obama.
Ron isn’t even the first choice amongst sitting governors.
Debra Hughes
September 25, 2023 at 9:54 am
What a pleasant change
Earl Pitts American
September 25, 2023 at 10:08 am
Good mornting America,
Right now I, Earl Pitts American, just had a genious poot bubble diverted from my rear and bubble up into my incrediably large political brain.
Allow me a few moments of your time America:
Once The Ronald and The Casey are properlly installed in The White House I propose we appoint Donna as our administration’s ground breaking first ever historical and folklorical Ambassador to The Former State of California, henceforth known as Dookifornia due to the Dook 4 Brains political idealogy which has infected and ruined that entire State.
Also we will be downgradeing Dookifornia from their current State status to a lower tier “Territory” status (much like Purto Rico and Guam).
Also Donna can serve as The White House Interperator to the remaining Dook 4 Brains Leftists still remaining in our other 49 States. We will put Donna in a little square at the bottom corner of your TV’s right next to that hard of hearing sign launguage person.
We will decide wether or not to continue Dookafornia’s represantation in Congress at a later time in The Desantis Administration.
Please leave your comments letting me, Earl Pitts American, know if my latest thought to bubble up in my head is a 👍😀❤️🤩😍🥰 idea or a “Really Great Idea for which an emogee has not even been created yet to properly address such a genious Idea.
Thank you America,
EPA
JD
September 25, 2023 at 10:26 am
You just admitted your political ideology is pulled from your a55 and you’re a sh!t for brains.
Death toll EarL Shitts for Brains (with the Big “L” – you know – because he’s a self-proclaimed “LOSER”)
One cannot make this up.
“It’s not the heat. It’s the stupidity”
Linwood Wright
September 25, 2023 at 10:51 am
I would prefer a giant meteor.