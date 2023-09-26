FDLE: Former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr in custody

Tiffany Carr, the former CEO for the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) charged with three felonies turned herself in at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina Tuesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced.

An arrest warrant has been active for Carr since Sept. 20, following an investigation that the FDLE says shows Carr and former FCADV Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte submitted false quarterly reports, billed the state for vacant positions, and charged for services that were never provided. The FDLE says the money was then used for excessive bonuses and leave payouts, including $3.4 million to Carr and $291,000 for Duarte.

FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations opened the investigation in 2021 after inspectors received information from the Florida Office of the Chief Inspector General, Department of Children and Families and the Florida House Public Integrity and Ethics Committee.

“Non-profit organizations exist to improve the lives of others, but during our investigation, it became clear the only thing these FCADV executives were serving were each other. Their selfishness and greed came at the expense of domestic violence victims who needed their organization the most,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “I appreciate the work of our agents and analysts, exploring years of documentation to detail these crimes as well as DCF who assisted on this case.”

FCADV was a nonprofit organization established in statutes and the official organization in charge of distributing state and federal grants to Florida’s 42 domestic violence shelters. Its mission was “to create a violence free world by empowering women and children through the elimination of personal and institutional violence and oppression against all people.”

FCADV was required to submit an annual budget to the legislature for approval. They oversaw more than $40 million in funding.

In 2020, Florida ended its contract with FCADV. In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to dissolve the organization.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.