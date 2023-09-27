‘Like pudding on pavement’: New anti-Ron DeSantis ad slams ‘ego-driven vanity project’

An anti-Ron DeSantis group hopes to put a cloud over the Governor’s debate performance with a new ad claiming that his “campaign remains in a state of free fall.”

The DeSantis Watch ad, titled “Crashing,” slams the Governor’s positions on abortion and his “racist agenda,” and claims that “his campaign is broke and fighting with itself.”

“Ron couldn’t even successfully launch his own campaign. Now the DeSantis campaign is crashing,” the ad narrator states. “One misstep after another for a failing candidate while Floridians have real problems that need to be addressed now.”

The ad closes with the narrator telling DeSantis to “give up your ego-driven vanity project and do your job.”

In a news release announcing the ad buy, DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy said, “Like pudding dropped on pavement, the Ron DeSantis campaign is a massive mess and impossible to clean up.”

“The more voters have seen of Ron DeSantis, the less they have liked, which isn’t surprising given that most Americans don’t support banning abortion or books,” he continued. “It’s time for Ron DeSantis to stop sticking his fingers where they don’t belong, end his ego-driven vanity campaign for President, and come home to fix the affordability crisis in Florida that he created in the state still paying his six-figure taxpayer-funded salary.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below: