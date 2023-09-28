September 28, 2023
Personnel note: Comcast elevates Jackie Geurry Maybeck to VP of sales and marketing in Florida

Peter Schorsch

Jackie Geurry Maybeck of Comcast copy
The company is expanding in rural communities throughout Florida through the state’s Broadband Opportunity Grants Program.

Jackie Guerry Maybeck has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast in Florida, the company announced.

In her new role, Maybeck will lead sales and marketing strategies in Comcast’s Florida market, as well as parts of Alabama and Georgia that are included in the region. Her focus will be on pursuing growth opportunities, including network expansion bringing broadband internet access to new and underserved areas.

She’ll report to Jeff Buzzelli, who joined the Florida Region as Regional Senior Vice President in July.

The company is expanding in rural communities throughout Florida through the state’s Broadband Opportunity Grants Program, which the Legislature approved to provide reimbursement grants for broadband expansion in underserved areas. The idea was to encourage job creation, capital investment and strong and diversified economies.

Maybe will also oversee the direct sales department, Xfinity retail stores, and the Xfinity Communities account representatives that serve and support customers living in communities throughout the Florida region.

Maybeck has worked with Comcast since 2013, most recently as the Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the company’s Beltway Region in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area. She also previously held leadership positions in sales and marketing for Comcast in California and Texas.

“Jackie brings a fresh perspective and strategic vision that will help us drive growth, inspire innovation, and lead the Florida Region to new heights of success,” Buzzelli said.

Maybeck was chosen for her leadership focus on customer and employee experience, and her commitment to being heavily involved in employee engagement.

“The Florida Region is the largest in the company by subscribers and is poised for even more growth through the network expansions that we are building all over the state,” Maybeck said. “I’m looking forward to working with the amazing team we have here and bringing Xfinity services to more communities.”

Prior to joining Comcast, Maybeck held various leadership positions at companies in the wireless industry.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

