September 29, 2023
Ron DeSantis claims GOP debate opponents didn’t ‘act like a President should act’
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSanris, Vivek Ramaswamy at second GOP debate. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 29, 2023

Haley DeSantis Ramaswamy
'They were carping and all this stuff.'

Ron DeSantis is taking shots at the six Republicans he debated earlier this week, saying their performances were unpresidential and “off-putting,” continuing earlier critiques where he blasted “bickering” on the stage.

“Anyone that watched that debate the other night saw, you know, there was one person who acted like a President should act. And if you look at how they were carping and all this stuff, to me, I thought it was very off-putting,” the Governor told reporters in Long Beach.

Additionally, DeSantis predicted that the race would be over “hopefully pretty quickly,” given polling in the “early states” suggesting an imminent “conclusion.”

“I think it’s very clear, as you look in these early states, where this stands. So we’re going to be the candidate built for the long haul. We’re going to get the job done starting in the early states and we’ll be able to bring this to a conclusion, hopefully pretty quickly.”

Recent polling from CBS News suggests that the Governor’s work is cut out for him.

DeSantis has 21% support in Iowa. While he is 30 points behind Trump in the Hawkeye State, he is also well ahead of the rest of the field. His nearest competition, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, has just 8% support in Iowa. With 6% support, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott are tied for fourth place.

DeSantis isn’t doing quite as well in New Hampshire. With 13% support, DeSantis is ahead of Haley (11%), as well as Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie (tied at 8%). Meanwhile, Trump has 50% support in the Granite State’s open Primary.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Michael K

    September 29, 2023 at 5:54 pm

    This guy has no sense of self-awareness.

    Reply

