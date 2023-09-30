September 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump issues call to shoot people robbing stores in California

Associated PressSeptember 30, 20232min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Embarrassing for him’: Donald Trump spox mocks Ron DeSantis after Bill Maher interview

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Living history

FederalHeadlines

House passes 45-day spending plan, sends to Senate

Election 2024 Debate Fox
'We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft.'

In an occasionally dark and profane speech, Donald Trump on Friday sought to win over Republicans in California by complaining that rich people in Beverly Hills smell bad because they’re denied water, reiterating lies about widespread election fraud and calling on police to shoot people robbing stores.

While many of his remarks at the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim were familiar retreads of Trump’s attacks and grievances, his encouragement of violent retribution against criminals marked an escalation of his longstanding tough-on-crime message.

“We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store,” he said, drawing loud applause. “Shot!” he added for emphasis.

Trump was one of several Republican presidential contenders appearing at the event in this Democratic stronghold. While there’s little hope for any of them to defeat President Joe Biden here in a general election, California will play a critical role in the slate of states voting on March 5 in the so-called Super Tuesday primaries.

With 169 delegates at stake, a win in California would move a Republican presidential candidate much closer to the nomination. And a recent rule change could give Trump, who is so far dominating the primary, an advantage. If he wins more than 50% of the vote, he would be awarded each of the state’s delegates.

A Public Policy Institute of California voter survey released Wednesday, but conducted in late August and early September, found Trump with support from nearly half of the likely Republican primary voters. DeSantis was far back, at 14%, with the rest of the field lagging in single digits.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse passes 45-day spending plan, sends to Senate

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — Living history

3 comments

  • Thomas Kaspar

    September 30, 2023 at 5:07 pm

    Authorize looting of democratic politicians and news media homes .no problem.

    Reply

  • MAGgie

    September 30, 2023 at 5:09 pm

    Again he encourages chaos and violence in America. He really thinks the only ones in America with guns are the maggots?? LOL.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      September 30, 2023 at 5:39 pm

      Umm look at the violence and chaos supported and endorsed by the Blue politicians. Ask yourself why these people are looting stores in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, etc. These criminals do not fear the police. Most of these crimes are taking place in cities whose politicians supported the defund the. Police movement.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories