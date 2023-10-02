Ron DeSantis internal poll shows him losing half his support in South Carolina

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is in the midst of a Palmetto State plunge, according to a pollster doing work for his campaign.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 by Public Opinion Strategies for the Citizen Awareness Project, shows the Governor at 11% support among 400 likely voters in next year’s South Carolina Presidential Primary.

That’s down from 24% in a poll conducted June 1, meaning that the Florida Governor has lost more than 50% of his support in the last four months.

DeSantis is in third place in the survey, behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has 17% support, and former President Donald Trump, who has 53%.

Haley has gained 7 points in the last four months, while Trump is up 14 points from the June number.

The polling comes out as DeSantis plans two events in Upstate South Carolina that have been advised to the public on Wednesday.

DeSantis will be in Spartanburg for his first stop at 10 a.m. at an American Legion post on West Park Drive.

From there, he will go to Greenville for a 12:30 stop at “Revel.” Bring your appetite, as a BBQ lunch will be provided.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. But the internal polling is the latest to show the Governor has ground to gain among Palmetto State Republicans.

The Race to the White House polling average shows DeSantis in third place with 11%, trailing Trump (46%) and Haley (17%), but ahead of Scott (9%).