Rick Scott ad to tout his disaster funding win during Washington budget fight

During a high-profile budget fight in Washington, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott made headlines demanding disaster funding. Now he’s touting that effort in a new ad reaching several Gulf Coast markets.

The Naples Republican in a broadcast ad speaks directly to the camera, wearing his signature Navy ball cap donned through hurricanes during his time as Governor.

“The politicians who run Washington are destroying our country,” the Senator says. “When I asked the Senate to provide funding for Florida hurricane victims, the Democrats refused. They said they’ll only help Americans if we agree to send billions to Ukraine.”

Scott faces re-election next year, and his campaign announced a five-figure buy to broadcast the “Hostage” ad in Tampa, Fort Myers, Tallahassee and Gainesville markets. It will play during Sunday Night Football.

The script references a showdown in Washington that nearly caused a federal shutdown. The Democrat-controlled Senate in September passed a continuing resolution that met a request by President Joe Biden that included foreign aid to Ukraine ties together with replenishing the federal Disaster Relief Fund.

Scott voted against that measure, and offered a vote that separated disaster funding and offered an additional $4 billion for relief after Hurricane Idalia in Florida and fires in Hawaii.

Of note, Congress ultimately passed a budget deal without Ukraine funding and with the disaster funding Scott desired, gaining his vote.

“I’m in the Senate to represent the great state of Florida and that’s why I aggressively fought back when Washington politicians tried to hold Floridians hostage in exchange for funding foreign wars,” Scott said.

“While much more work still needs to be done on the budget process in Washington so we can finally deal with our $33 trillion in debt that has caused this rampant inflation, I am glad we were able to secure this critical funding for Florida. My new ad is a reminder to those in Washington that I won’t let them ever get away with playing politics with hurricane victims.”