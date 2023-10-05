Last Call for 10.5.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday announced a $49.5 million settlement as part of multistate action against the software company Blackbaud over a massive 2020 ransomware attack.

Blackbaud develops software for various organizations, including nonprofits, universities, K-12 schools and health care organizations. The donor contact software is built to manage sensitive personal data such as Social Security numbers, which were exposed in the ransomware data breach three years ago.

The attack is estimated to have compromised the personal information of millions of consumers across the country. Due to the action brought by Moody and Attorneys General from several other states, Blackbaud is required to overhaul its data security and breach notification practices to strengthen and increase data protection for consumers.

Blackbaud is also required to pay $49.5 million to the states, with Florida receiving more than $3 million. Moody lauded two high-level staffers for helping secure the funds: Consumer Protection Division Multistate and Privacy Bureau Chief Patrice Malloy and Senior Assistant Attorney General Henry Johnson.

“We are holding Blackbaud, an international software company, accountable for a massive ransomware attack that compromised the personal information of potentially millions of consumers across the country, including those donating to charities, health care organizations and other nonprofits. Now, we’ve secured more than $49 million and the company must take steps to ensure customers’ personal data is protected,” Moody said.

“And I’m thinking to myself, I’ve been going to events for how long, I’ve never met anybody in Florida who had been mugged.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, pontificating on how many mugging victims he’s met on the campaign trail.

If U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s new ad is any indication, he should be sipping on a Hurricane.

Order a round of Endorsements for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who the Governor appears to be backing in the House Speaker race.

DeSantis 2024 spox Carly Atchison deserves a True Believer for sunshine pumping the campaign’s “huge haul” in Q3. Actually, just order her one-third of one.

Snag Sen. Shev Jones a Long Shot, or maybe a DOA, because his ‘stand your ground’ repeal bill is almost certainly going nowhere.

