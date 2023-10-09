Katherine Waldron files House resolution in support of Israel

The violent scenes playing out in Israel — showing Hamas terrorists ripping even children from their homes and bodies paraded in the streets — prompted a Palm Beach County lawmaker to draft a resolution condemning the attack.

Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron drafted the legislation Saturday shortly after the surprise carnage. The resolution cites “100 Israelis murdered, and 2,500 rockets being launched” into the state of Israel. The Associated Press Monday morning had the toll from both sides at 2,500 and it’s likely to climb before the resolution’s formal filing in the House. That’s expected to happen sometime Monday, according to a spokesman for the House Democratic Caucus.

“This resolution stands as a statement of solidarity with Florida’s closest foreign ally, Israel,” Waldron said in a prepared statement. “We are outraged at this terrorist organization cruelly attacking and killing innocent people.”

The Sunshine State is fully invested in Israel’s right to “safeguard its citizens, protect its borders and ensure the safety and security of its people,” the resolution reads.

Marchers, outraged over the scenes of carnage and chaos, took to the streets to decry the violence, but there also have been demonstrations in support of Palestinians. A group making the argument that Palestinians have long been oppressed in Israel came face-to-face with a pro-Israel demonstration in Tampa Bay that drew police response, news reports show.

Waldron’s resolution makes no allowances for the violence.

“The State of Florida unequivocally supports the right of the State of Israel to exist as a sovereign and independent nation with the full recognition of its borders and territories,” the resolution reads.

If approved, the resolution would be transmitted to Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the state’s congressional delegation and Israel’s ambassador in the United States “as a testament to the enduring partnership between our states and the unwavering support of the State of Florida for the State of Israel,” the resolution reads.