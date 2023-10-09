October 9, 2023
‘Disturbed and disgusted’: Duval GOP drags Donna Deegan for Pride parade participation
Image via City of Jacksonville/Melissa Ross.

A.G. Gancarski
October 9, 2023

Donna Deegan Pride
'We call on our elected representatives to take further steps to prevent this from happening again.'

Jacksonville’s Mayor is taking heat from the Republican Party for her decision to participate in this weekend’s Pride Parade.

Democrat Donna Deegan, the first Mayor to attend Pride, was the Grand Marshal of the event.

However, Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black, a current state legislator, is objecting to Deegan’s participation — and is suggesting that “legislation” might be necessary to “prevent this from happening again.”

“We are disturbed and disgusted to see the Mayor’s participation as the Grand Marshal at an alleged ‘family-friendly’ event where sex toys were displayed and condoms were handed out to children,” Black said Monday.

“At best, it is beneath the dignity of the office of Mayor to attend events that seek to push sex on our children. At worst, it is morally repugnant for *any* person, let alone the Mayor, to be endorsing or supporting such behavior.”

“We call on our elected representatives to take further steps to prevent this from happening again. It should not take legislation to enforce this commonsense principle: stop sexualizing our children,” Black added. “Further, we call on Mayor Deegan to condemn and disavow this conduct, as well as give assurances that she will not continue to use her office to embarrass our city and disrespect parents.”

Florida’s Voice reported that “condoms were thrown” at children at the event, though the reporter was not sure who threw them.

We have reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment on Black’s statement, including potential legislation that might emerge to stop her and others from attending such parades.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • PeterH

    October 9, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Republicans are for personal choice, first Amendment rights and freedom to associate….

    …….UNTIL THEY ARE NOT. Stay disgusted Dean Black ….let us know if you need directions to the GQP crying room.

    Reply

