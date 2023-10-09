‘Disturbed and disgusted’: Duval GOP drags Donna Deegan for Pride parade participation

Jacksonville’s Mayor is taking heat from the Republican Party for her decision to participate in this weekend’s Pride Parade.

Democrat Donna Deegan, the first Mayor to attend Pride, was the Grand Marshal of the event.

However, Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black, a current state legislator, is objecting to Deegan’s participation — and is suggesting that “legislation” might be necessary to “prevent this from happening again.”

“We are disturbed and disgusted to see the Mayor’s participation as the Grand Marshal at an alleged ‘family-friendly’ event where sex toys were displayed and condoms were handed out to children,” Black said Monday.

“At best, it is beneath the dignity of the office of Mayor to attend events that seek to push sex on our children. At worst, it is morally repugnant for *any* person, let alone the Mayor, to be endorsing or supporting such behavior.”

“We call on our elected representatives to take further steps to prevent this from happening again. It should not take legislation to enforce this commonsense principle: stop sexualizing our children,” Black added. “Further, we call on Mayor Deegan to condemn and disavow this conduct, as well as give assurances that she will not continue to use her office to embarrass our city and disrespect parents.”

Florida’s Voice reported that “condoms were thrown” at children at the event, though the reporter was not sure who threw them.

We have reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment on Black’s statement, including potential legislation that might emerge to stop her and others from attending such parades.