Ron DeSantis demands 3 actions in response to Americans killed by Hamas ‘barbarians’ in Israel

Ron DeSantis is calling for U.S leadership to take three immediate steps in response to the killing of hundreds of Israelis and at least nine Americans in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

Two suggestions focus on the conflict in the Middle East and its contributors. The third concerns America’s southern border.

In a post to X, DeSantis first demanded that the U.S. “freeze any money (President) Joe Biden has made available to Iran,” a top sponsor of extremist activity in Gaza and surrounding Arab nations.

Many Republicans since Saturday, including DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, have cited what they describe as a $6 billion cash delivery to Iran. The $6 billion, in fact, represents Iran’s own previously frozen assets held in South Korea that were transferred to an account in Doha, Qatar, which can only be used for humanitarian purposes.

So far, not a single cent of the funds — cleared in exchange for the release of five U.S. citizens detained in Tehran — has been spent, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. Critics, however, complain that the guarantee that cash will be available allows Iran to reallocate money for nefarious aims.

DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP nomination against Biden, also called for “any and all types of foreign aid flowing to Hamas” to be severed. That includes about $729 million in assistance from the European Union for Palestinian development, which the organization cut off Monday, and additional monetary help the U.S. provides the region.

The U.S. also provides Israel with about $3 billion yearly in military aid.

Finally, DeSantis said, America must “shut down America’s wide-open southern border to ensure we are in a position to better protect Americans here at home from these real threats.”

Encounters between U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southwest land border agents and migrants have skyrocketed since Biden took office in January 2021, agency records show. In 2020, there were about 547,500 encounters, or roughly 45,600 per month. Through August this year, there have been more than 1.45 million encounters, or about 182,000 monthly.

DeSantis on Monday soundly condemned the Hamas attacks and called for uniform support of Israel, which he described as one of America’s “greatest allies.” He cited recent reports stating that more than 800 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,000 Israelis have been injured in the attacks, including “innocent men, women, children, and the elderly.” Some 100 Israelis have also been kidnapped.

On the Palestinian side, an estimated 500 people have been killed as Israel retaliates and the Gaza Strip faces a total blockade, including the elimination of electricity, fuel supplies, and food and water in the Hamas-run enclave.

“And we learned this morning that among these victims are at least nine American citizens killed and others likely missing or taken hostage,” DeSantis said.

“Hamas committed these acts for two simple reasons: they hate the Jewish people, and they are evil cowards. They were empowered by Joe Biden’s appeasement of Iran and a desire to ruin further normalization of ties within the Arab world with Israel.”

DeSantis also made recommendations to Israel on the severity of its response to the attacks. He said the U.S. should “support them as they hunt down and eradicate these barbarians.”

“Israel, with the full support of the United States, should kill Hamas members and extinguish their entire infrastructure,” he said. “These are incredibly dangerous times — but I have confidence that both the Israeli and American spirit can and will prevail over evil.”

The Florida Governor has visited Israel twice since taking office, most recently in April. He has vowed to be the most “pro-Israel Governor in America.”

On Saturday, as Hamas terrorists rained rockets into Israel and besieged a music festival in the country’s southern area, where 260 bodies have since been recovered, DeSantis likened the violence to the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on America.

Biden released a statement Saturday sharing that he had spoken with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressing his “rock solid” support for Israel’s security.

“The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” he said.

“Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.”

Biden also deployed military aid to Israel, including the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, a missile cruiser, four missile destroyers and fighter jets, with more to come in the days to follow.