Florida Republicans buck Hamas-backing baristas

Your next cup of coffee could be filled with the brew of international conflict, particularly if you buy it from Starbucks.

According to a growing chorus of Florida Republicans led by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, buying cups of Pikes Place or Dark Roast or any other vended variety is tantamount to backing Hamas against Israel, given that union members are speaking out against the counteroffensive after this weekend’s terror assault.

“This is disgusting,” tweeted Scott, who was spotlighting a Free Beacon article in which Starbucks Workers United posted “Solidarity with Palestine” sentiments to social media.

“Every American should condemn the atrocities that Iran-backed Hamas terrorists committed in Israel. Boycott Starbucks until its leadership strongly denounces and takes action against this horrific support of terrorism,” Scott added.

Scott’s statement has drawn immediate support from Florida Republicans, including party Chair Christian Ziegler, who said “it’s time for the leadership of Starbucks to come out and make it clear that they do not condone or support Terrorist Sympathizing Baristas.”

“If you go to Starbucks, you are supporting killing Jews,” added state Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican.

Starbucks does not operate in Israel, having closed its Tel Aviv outlets two decades ago. and having never opened in Jerusalem. In contrast, the company has nearly 900 stores throughout the Middle East and North Africa, including in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that Starbucks and its union have been at odds over various labor issues, in Florida and elsewhere.

Also of interest, Scott has made news regarding Starbucks before, albeit in a radically different context than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. When he was Governor, he was confronted by a Democratic activist in a Gainesville location. The so-called “latte liberal” slammed Scott for failure to expand Medicaid and refusal to fund Planned Parenthood.