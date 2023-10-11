Florida Republicans buck Hamas-backing baristas

Your next cup of coffee could be filled with the brew of international conflict, particularly if you buy it from Starbucks.
According to a growing chorus of Florida Republicans led by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, buying cups of Pikes Place or Dark Roast or any other vended variety is tantamount to backing Hamas against Israel, given that union members are speaking out against the counteroffensive after this weekend’s terror assault.
“This is disgusting,” tweeted Scott, who was spotlighting a Free Beacon article in which Starbucks Workers United posted “Solidarity with Palestine” sentiments to social media.
“Every American should condemn the atrocities that Iran-backed Hamas terrorists committed in Israel. Boycott Starbucks until its leadership strongly denounces and takes action against this horrific support of terrorism,” Scott added.
Scott’s statement has drawn immediate support from Florida Republicans, including party Chair Christian Ziegler, who said “it’s time for the leadership of Starbucks to come out and make it clear that they do not condone or support Terrorist Sympathizing Baristas.”
“If you go to Starbucks, you are supporting killing Jews,” added state Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican.
Starbucks does not operate in Israel, having closed its Tel Aviv outlets two decades ago. and having never opened in Jerusalem. In contrast, the company has nearly 900 stores throughout the Middle East and North Africa, including in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
It should be noted that Starbucks and its union have been at odds over various labor issues, in Florida and elsewhere.
Also of interest, Scott has made news regarding Starbucks before, albeit in a radically different context than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. When he was Governor, he was confronted by a Democratic activist in a Gainesville location. The so-called “latte liberal” slammed Scott for failure to expand Medicaid and refusal to fund Planned Parenthood.
7 comments
My Take
October 11, 2023 at 1:16 pm
There was antiGerman nonsense like this in WWI.
https://extrasavingshere1.blogspot.com/
October 11, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Hey , I know how badly you need money. Here’s an opportunity to earn some money by Gift Cards. d I think this can helpful for
you.. If you are interested, just follow this link
Impeach Biden
October 11, 2023 at 1:27 pm
I was done with Starbucks after that “Third Place” nonsense. Send all those soft, cellphone holding, Instagram posters to Gaza. Bunch of morons.
JD
October 11, 2023 at 1:51 pm
(eyeroll)
Earl Pitts "The Earl Of Politics" American
October 11, 2023 at 1:55 pm
The Earl Of Florida always gets a kick seeing the Dook 4 Brains Lefty American Jew Haters line up their cars like sheeple waiting to get their fyentanal laced Starbucks meth laced buzz juice.
STUPID SHEEPLE
EPA
Earl Pitts "The Earl Of Politics" American
October 11, 2023 at 2:04 pm
And furthet more,
The Earl Of Florida tried Starbucks 3 times and it $ucked 3 times.
People always give me Starbucks gift cards at Christmas. The Earl Of Florida politely smiles, thanks them, and later on give them to someone that is already adicted.
EPA
SteveHC
October 11, 2023 at 2:11 pm
I am SO glad – more than ever, now – that I ditched my Starbucks “habit” YEARS ago and bought myself Nespresso espresso and milk frother appliances to replace it. The machines and coffee capsules essentially paid for themselves untold moons ago and now I’m *exceedingly* glad I made the switch to the best quick home brewed alternative. BTW Nespresso operates in Israel – multiple locations – and their coffee capsules are certified Kosher (non-flavored varieties are all Kosher for Passover as well).