October 11, 2023
Tom Leek reports more than $335K raised, more donations than any Senate candidate statewide

Jacob OglesOctober 11, 2023

Tom Leek
The Ormond Beach Republican has spent more than his opponents raised to date.

Rep. Tom Leek has raised more for his Senate District 7 run than any Senate candidate statewide.

The Ormond Beach Republican reported a modest $11,105 raised over the third quarter. But that adds to a massive early haul and brings his total contributions to nearly $335,000. None of that comes from a candidate loan or self-donation.

“We are honored to have robust personal and financial support in the district and throughout the state and continue to work hard to ensure we have the necessary resources for a successful campaign,” Leek said.

He’s already spent nearly $51,000 on the race, but still started October with more than $284,000 in the bank. Only one other Senate candidate in the state, self-funder Bowen Kou in Senate District 13, reported more cash-on-hand.

But Leek far outpaces other candidates other SD 7 contenders. Retired pro athlete Gerry James, a Ponte Vedra Beach Republican, raised just over $2,200 in the quarter, bringing his total haul to about $16,000. He’s spent nearly $12,000 of that already.

T. Hill, a Saint Augustine Democrat, hasn’t reported any contributions over the course of the race.

The candidates are running to succeed term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson, a Palm Coast Republican. Hutson in 2022 won more than 56% of the vote in a GOP Primary against James, and no Democrat or other General Election candidate qualified. Two write-in candidates withdrew.

It’s a solidly red district, one former President Donald Trump won in 2020 with more than 62% of the vote and Gov. Ron DeSantis won in 2022 with more than 69%. He reported 10 checks just this month from donors giving the maximum $1,000 donation.

Those included political committee contributions from trade organizations including OD-EYEPAC and from the Florida Home Builders Association. Car dealership owner Brian Wilson and political consultant David Custin were also among the group of maxed out donors who wrote checks in the third quarter.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

