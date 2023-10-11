Ron DeSantis prioritizes Israel over Ukraine

Ron DeSantis has been a skeptic of the American mission in Ukraine for some time, and the Hamas attacks on Israel are only giving him more pause.
During an interview on Fox News, the Florida Governor told host Martha MacCallum that the American investment in Israel has been smaller overall than the one on behalf of the Volodymyr Zelenskyy government, and that comparatively speaking, Israel was more important strategically.
“From the inception of the modern state of Israel in the late 1940s, the U.S. has done a little bit over $150 billion in various forms of assistance,” DeSantis said.
He then contrasted that consistent aid to the surge of support for the former Soviet state being invaded by Russia.
“Just in the last year and a half, we’ve done, I think, over $120 billion to Ukraine and they’re now going to ask for another 24 and probably another 100 at the start of the year,” DeSantis said.
He continued to contrast the situations in Israel and Ukraine, arguing U.S. dollars are better spent in Israel.
“Israel has been a longtime ally. We have supported them, but it’s been at levels that have been relatively small in comparison. I think Israel is a unique ally for us. They’re our top ally in the Middle East. They are a country that we can depend on when the chips are down for us,” DeSantis said.
He suggested the same could not be said about Ukraine, and that the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Israel is “something that Congress will be mindful of.”
Though it’s not clear what the American role ultimately could or will be in helping Israel subdue Hamas, DeSantis argued that President Joe Biden’s Ukraine strategy is still vague and could lead to years more of fruitless American support.
“I think the issue with Ukraine is the President has not articulated a clear strategy and people are saying it’s going to go on for another four or five or six years and basically end in a stalemate,” DeSantis said.
If elected President, DeSantis “would try to get that condition that in a way that’s going to be beneficial to our interests.”
“I don’t think it’s in our interest to have this go on for five or six more years,” he added.
5 comments
MH/Duuuval
October 11, 2023 at 5:50 pm
“President” DeFlection:
If elected President, DeSantis “would try to get that condition that in a way that’s going to be beneficial to our interests.”
Sounds like Trump who took a knee for Putin.
Julia
October 11, 2023 at 6:19 pm
Working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years, and there are now many opportunities available for those who want to work vs07 remotely. However, Now Its Very Simple
.
.
Make It Here———————————————–>>> careershome123.blogspot.com
PeterH
October 11, 2023 at 5:55 pm
Sorry Ron, It’s not one country’s military’s priorities over another. America will not be sitting back while Putin overtakes Ukraine and eventually the USA must support our NATO allies because of your stupidity and continuing poor decisions of failed leadership.
My Take
October 11, 2023 at 5:58 pm
Bsckstabber.
Ukraine is fighting the west’s fight.
Earl Pitts "The Earl Of Politics" American
October 11, 2023 at 6:20 pm
Good evening America,
Whats really disapointing is all Democrat voters in America, by voting for the Democratic Jew hateing Iran-Hamas loving American Democratic political candidates have blood on their hands for not voting for Isreal loving Republicans who would never have allowed the rape, pillage, and murder of those Jews in the homeland to happen.
This puts 99.9% of all Democrat voting American Jews in an increadabilly akward as well as a very sinfull situation of aiding and abetting the recent atrocities in Isreal.
I know y’all want to somehow dodge the blaim.
Hey heres an idea:
Try washing your hands compulsivally over and over again. Allthough it did not work for Pontious Pilot, who ordered the horrific crucifiction of God’s Only Begotten Son, Our Lord and Saviour … maybe it will work for y’all. Ya know Pilot did not have Dawn Dish Soap back in the day.
Anyway good luck with that,
Earl Pitts “Jesus loves me this I know because the Bible tells me so” American