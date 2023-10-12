Ashley Chaney’s Hayward House Bistro to bring ‘bistro chic’ hospitality to downtown Tallahassee

Ashley Chaney has landed on a name for her anticipated downtown Tallahassee bistro concept: Hayward House Bistro.

The bistro will blend culinary expertise with local history, southern hospitality and international inspiration to deliver what Chaney expects to be a staple dining experience with an elevated atmosphere for business professionals and locals.

“Hayward House draws inspiration from the history of this corner at South Adams and West Jefferson Street,” Chaney said. “Once the house of Dr. Thomas Hayward and his family in the 1920s, Hayward House will capture the warmth and inviting nature of home in a chic bistro concept.”

Adams Street has historically been at the center of business in Tallahassee. The corner was once inhabited by Hayward, the town doctor, as a residential home for his family in the 1920s. Most recently, it was Andrew’s Downtown, a go-to grill and bar.

New plans for the space were announced in August. A major remodel is underway to transform the old Andrew’s restaurant into a fresh, modern American bistro.

“Hayward House will serve more than just meals: our guests will have an opportunity to craft their own memories at this historic landmark,” Chaney added. “We are excited to open our doors to locals, visitors and businesses to celebrate life milestones, enjoy a date night or offer professionals a sophisticated environment to host business meals and negotiate agreements.”

The Hayward House menu will be inspired by family recipes and culinary explorations to provide a fresh take on classic bistro fare.

“Guests can expect American classics on the menu with a modern twist,” Chaney described. “Our menu takes a lot of inspiration from my travels abroad and recipes collected from family gatherings. We look forward to welcoming each guest into our home here at Hayward House.”

Chaney also announced a signature cocktail for Hayward House: the Rascal Yard. It’s a mix of tequila and peach puree named after a play about the vacant square where citizens would park their horses and mules that is now home to City Hall.

Chaney initially envisioned, and is getting closer to realizing, the creation of an ideal meeting space for professionals, whether discussing policy or making deals. Hayward House will also serve as a romantic spot for couples in search of perfect downtown date dining.

Chaney has called Tallahassee home for more than 15 years . She and her husband, Chris, are raising their children in the city. Chris is a partner at a local lobbying firm.

She has experience in the industry, having previously served as director of business development at a local hospitality and catering business. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. She began her hospitality career in 2007 with Andy Reiss on his catering venture, Andrew’s.

In addition to opening the restaurant, Chaney also hopes her new endeavor will encourage and foster development in the broader downtown area with more foot traffic, support for neighboring businesses and community gatherings beyond the fleeting hustle of Legislative Session.

Chaney is currently working with local architects and construction teams to remodel the location. She expects to open in early December.