October 15, 2023
The war between Israel and Hamas is testing the Republican Party’s isolationist shift

Associated PressOctober 15, 202311min1

Nikki Haley deSantis
The GOP had pivoted from its long-standing support for muscular foreign policy. But the Israel-Hamas war might mean a return.

Nikki Haley vowed to stand with Israel “every step of the way.” She promised to “decimate” the Iranian economy. And she called for continued funding for Ukraine as it fights to repel the Russian invasion.

“It’s a dangerous world right now,” Haley told Republican primary voters gathered inside New Hampshire’s American Legion Post No. 7 as a new war raged in the Middle East. “And this is gonna get messier before it gets better.”

Less than 24 hours later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told New Hampshire business leaders that the United States should stop funding Ukraine until there is a clear strategy. He was more focused on what he saw as a threat posed by foreign nationals at the U.S.-Mexico border. And Israel, he said, has a right to defend itself.

  • My Take

    October 15, 2023 at 11:26 am

    I am beginning to see “apartheid state” in statemènts. “Pariah state” is probably coming.

