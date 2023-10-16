October 16, 2023
Personnel note: Lauren Henderson joins FICPA lobbying team

Drew WilsonOctober 16, 20233min0

lauren henderson copy
Henderson is the Institute's new Deputy Director of Governmental Affairs.

Lauren Henderson is joining the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants as its Deputy Director of Governmental Affairs.

Henderson will be stationed at the FICPA Governmental Affairs office in Tallahassee, assisting Chief External Affairs Officer Jason Harrell in furthering the Institute’s strategic advocacy goals.

Alongside Harrell, she will work as part of the FICPA’s in-house lobbying team and will assist in all aspects of promoting and advancing FICPA’s legislative priorities and further strengthening the Institute’s relationships with legislators and their staff.

“Lauren has spent her career deftly navigating the legislative process,” Harrell said. “She arrives at the FICPA with a wide variety of relationships, extensive political experience, and a depth of legislative knowledge that will keep our members’ interests at the forefront during Florida’s Legislative Session.”

Henderson has nearly a decade of legislative experience. She most recently served as the Legislative Director for Cynergy LLC, a political consulting firm in Tallahassee. She has previously worked on political campaigns for high-profile candidates — including Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, Mary Thomas, Steve Southerland and Jim Messer — and was previously named to Florida Politics’ 30-under-30 list of rising stars.

In addition to her work in the Florida Capitol, Henderson will generate timely legislative and political communications assets, support the development and growth of the Florida CPA/PAC, and enhance the FICPA’s connections with key stakeholders and state agencies.

“It’s an honor to join the FICPA and to play a key role in representing members throughout the state,” Henderson said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to an impressive and respected institution and to working alongside Jason Harrell as we protect and promote the CPA profession in Florida.”

Henderson is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and English.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

