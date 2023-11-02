Kyle Dunaway discusses new comms firm, Minute Mail Consulting

Saying that Kyle Dunaway is “launching” a new communications firm is a bit of a mischaracterization. Yes, he’s taking the bold step of hanging his own shingle and has formally unveiled a new communications strategy firm, Minute Mail Consulting. But in reality, Dunaway is simply turning his longtime passion project and hobby — helping candidates and issues win with effective messaging — into his full-time job.

“I’ve kind of built this up slowly throughout the years,” said Dunaway, who last year moonlighted for out-of-state campaigns, authoring and designing 900 pieces of mail. “Eventually I decided it was time to get back in the game and focus on doing what I love 100% of the time.”

Dunaway is more than prepared for the endeavor. For nearly five years, he’s been leading issue campaigns professionally for the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, a statewide advocacy organization. He was most recently the Marketing and Communications Director there, where he developed strategies to accommodate the association’s legislative efforts. He credits his time there with giving him a holistic view of state-based advocacy.

That in-house experience complements his other work, too. Before his time at the association, Dunaway was the Creative Director at Data Targeting, where he led graphic design efforts for the full-service consulting and communications firm.

Data Targeting owner Pat Bainter said that Dunaway’s prowess extends beyond graphic design and noted Dunaway’s talent in campaign planning, messaging, copy writing and production management.

“He understands that design is only (one) part of effective communication,” Bainter said, adding that Dunaway also emphasizes the “wit, creativity and appropriateness of the written word.”

Dunaway brings more than experience from Data Targeting to his new venture. He’s also carrying with him the firm’s motto that “good enough never is.” It makes sense in an industry where the work product — whether it be a specific mailer or other communication — is everything.

“It was something of a mantra that was burned into me throughout the years,” Dunaway said. “To me it means constantly pushing the envelope, constantly working to hone the craft and not just deliver something that’s going to be successful, but deliver something that’s going to be wildly successful.”

Dunaway announced the formal establishment of the firm just weeks ago. But he already has clients and will continue to scale up. His firm offers political communications, creative strategies and — as the name Minute Mail Consulting suggests — effective direct mail campaigns. He’s responsible for more than 60 million (yes, you read that right) individual mail products. That impressive portfolio will continue to grow at Minute Mail Consulting, where he offers clients speedy results without compromising quality.

The firm will focus on conservative candidates and nonpartisan issues, especially for pro-business organizations, Dunaway said. But that might be the only common thread across the clients.

“Every campaign is different,” Dunaway said. At the end of the day, “all of the tactics, strategies and communications that you’ve put out should be specific to the political environment, the survey work, the budget and the context of each campaign.”

That’s partly why he offers more than direct mail, although data he personally has tracked often suggests that direct mail is “incredibly effective.”

Nothing, however, is more important than the “issue or candidate,” Dunaway said. On the candidate side, for example, he said an “authentic candidate” — in other words, a person who matches the campaign messaging — is always easier to communicate about.

Dunaway is operating out of New Smyrna Beach but works on campaigns around and beyond its borders. Outside of his new venture, which hasn’t left him too much free time, he focuses on his family, including his two boys and 6-month-old daughter.

“Part of (running my own firm) is to show them that I can build something,” Dunaway said. “There’s a lot riding on this.”