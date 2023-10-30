Last Call for 10.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

A super PAC supporting former Amb. Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign is negging Gov. Ron DeSantis for his “downright scary” drop in the polls.

“Amid Nikki Haley’s spook-tacular rise in the polls — and among early state voters, it was crunchtime for Desperate DeSantis. But it’s clear that after his tricky, false attacks on Haley were squashed by the media and others, voters have ghosted the Florida governor’s campaign,” a fundraising email from SFA Fund reads.

“We don’t need a crystal ball to see the shift in support for Haley amid DeSantis’ downfall. In the latest profile in POLITICO, one GOP strategist said ‘the rise is real’ for Nikki Haley, with another Iowa GOP County Chair noting that they had a ‘record crowd’ attend an event for the former U.N. Ambassador.”

If the most recent polling from The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom is to be believed — and it is considered the “gold standard” in the Hawkeye State — the momentum shift is indeed real. The measure, released Monday, showed DeSantis and Haley tied for second place at 16%.

While former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead, the new poll represents a three-point skid for DeSantis and a 10-point surge for Haley, a former South Carolina Governor.

SFA Fund rubbed it in a bit, noting that DeSantis isn’t the subject of as many attacks as he was during his first few months on the trail.

“Bottom Line: While Desperate DeSantis’ attempts to remain relevant have been humorous at best, the reality is much more grim: he’s got nowhere to go. We predict Nikki Haley’s rise will only continue as she demonstrates that she’s the best candidate to take on Joe Biden next November,” the email concludes.

Move over Marvel, this year it’s Barbenheimer who’s captured the Halloween costume zeitgeist.

According to BonusInsider, three of the “most trending costumes” this year are tied to the summer blockbusters that released on the same day, both to critical and box-office success.

For girls, No. 1 is obviously Barbara Millicent Roberts, the daughter of George and Margaret Roberts who has been the reigning queen of fashion dolls for the past six days.

The top costume for boys is Ken, who, although he does have a canonical last name, is better known as the affable himbo who rides in Barbie’s passenger seat when she permits him to accompany her.

Online search data compiled by BonusInsider shows the competition wasn’t close.

Barbie accounts for nearly 34% of costume searches on Google this year and close to 35% of searches on TikTok. Ken, meanwhile, accounts for a whopping 68% of Google searches for boys’ costumes and matches his companion with a 35% share on TikTok.

The No. 2 for girls is Wednesday Addams, another sexagenarian icon, followed by Doja Cat Demon, the Little Mermaid and M3GAN. For boys, second place went to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist and philanderer otherwise known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb.” He was followed by the Mandalorian and Mario Mario (yes, that’s Mario’s last name).

Curiously, Trump rounds out the Top 5 for boys. He’s not especially popular, accounting for just 2% of Google searches and a little under 10% on TikTok. The good news is, assuming kids dress as one of the more formal versions of Ken, they need only muss up their wig to claim they’re the former President — who doesn’t like a two-for-one special!?

Check out the full rundown on BonusInsider.

Halloween is one of the deadliest nights of the year, and not because of witchcraft or John Carpenter-style psychopaths.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 2,590 crashes on Florida roadways resulting in 137 serious bodily injuries and 21 fatalities last Halloween.

Troopers would like those numbers to be much closer to zero, but they need motorists, trick-or-treaters and parents to do their part.

For drivers, the instructions are simple: stay alert, slow down, and be cautious.

FLHSMV stressed that it’s especially important to be on the lookout when backing out of driveways and when rolling through neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks — kids will be kids, so don’t be surprised if one or two dart in front of your car when going house to house.

The to-do list for parents and kids is a bit longer: carry a flashlight; wear bright clothing; put reflective tape on costumes and goody bags; use sidewalks when possible; and do not cross the street willy-nilly.

The department also reminded parents that kids should not trick-or-treat unsupervised and urged them to walk with their trick-or-treaters and, if they’re young, to hold their hands. Older kids and teens, meanwhile, should get a refresher course on pedestrian safety, including looking both ways before crossing streets.

FLHSMV has more Halloween safety tips on its website.

—“In Florida, apocalyptic politics are clouding the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas conflict” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

—”The world will see this as Joe Biden’s war” via Jonathan Guyer of Vox

—“Vocal on Israel, Ron DeSantis is challenged on his silence on neo-Nazis in Florida” via Nicholas Nehamas and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times

—”Spurned by moderates and MAGA: How DeSantis’ coalition has deflated” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post

—”Amid Florida insurance crisis, investors and a Senator see opportunity” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Condo reserve rules and rising insurance costs could lead to foreclosure crisis. ‘People are going to be losing their homes’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

­—“Why Congress keeps failing to protect kids online” via Tim Wu of The Atlantic

—”Their bowling alley ‘was a safe place’ until a gunman turned it into a nightmare” via Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone

“I don’t think it’s a question of America, ‘Get out of jail free.’ I think, honestly, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views the U.S. as his safety valve.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

First Lady Casey DeSantis is doling out more than $6 million in disaster recovery funds to communities in the Big Bend. It might not be a personal check, but the effort earns her a Recover — with top-shelf gin, of course.

Who doesn’t remember Gov. DeSantis’ 2018 ad where he touts his Trump endorsement and reads The Art of the Deal to one of his infant children? Well, it turns out that was a “tongue-in-cheek” play for “free media.” Sounds like the Guv could use a Backtrack.

The Florida Democratic congressional delegation deserves a round of Armchair Detectives for sending a letter to CMS seeking answers on the Medicaid unwinding process.

The Florida Democratic Party’s state convention in Orlando was a bit gloomy thanks to disruptive protesters who waved a Palestinian flag during a reception. Maybe a Grey Sky will help ease the pain.

