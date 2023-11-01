Marco Rubio warns of sleeper cell terrorists crossing Mexican border

“Islamists” crossing into the United States from Mexico may not be ready-made terrorists. Yet Florida’s Senior Senator argues that they could get “fired up” by a “call-to-action.”

That’s the case Marco Rubio made on “Hannity.”

“Maybe some of those people, when they get here, have Islamist sympathies, and they’re not necessarily terrorists. They don’t consider themselves that way. But then they come here, they see the headlines, they hear the call to action, and they get fired up, just like people that are born in this country that are out there now supporting Hamas,” Rubio argued.

“Imagine people that already come with that preconceived idea about it being inspired to a lone wolf attack, which is the No. 1 threat.”

The Senator also was willing to estimate that hundreds of “terrorists” crossed the border in 2022 alone.

“Last year, over 900,000 people in a 12-month period entered the United States illegally and were released into the country by the (Joe) Biden administration,” Rubio said. “If just one-tenth of one percent of those people are terrorists, that is 900 terrorists that have crossed the borders, and those are the ones that we actually saw come in and processed and released into the country.”

In addition to the threat posed by so-called “lone wolf” actors, Rubio also said “trafficking networks that have links to terrorist groups are involved in the trafficking of people.”

“It’s a business they have, and they move people around the world and they get them into the U.S. But tell me that an Islamist-linked network that moves people that are willing to pay the money isn’t also willing to move terrorists or think about it this way,” the Senator told Hannity.

Rubio’s warnings are consistent with those of other Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made warnings of eventual terror attacks from undocumented immigrants a staple in his presidential stump speeches for months now.