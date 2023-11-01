November 1, 2023
Marco Rubio warns of sleeper cell terrorists crossing Mexican border
Marco Rubio seeks to cut off a line of revenue for Venezuela.

A.G. Gancarski

'They hear the call to action, and they get fired up.'

“Islamists” crossing into the United States from Mexico may not be ready-made terrorists. Yet Florida’s Senior Senator argues that they could get “fired up” by a “call-to-action.”

That’s the case Marco Rubio made on “Hannity.”

“Maybe some of those people, when they get here, have Islamist sympathies, and they’re not necessarily terrorists. They don’t consider themselves that way. But then they come here, they see the headlines, they hear the call to action, and they get fired up, just like people that are born in this country that are out there now supporting Hamas,” Rubio argued.

“Imagine people that already come with that preconceived idea about it being inspired to a lone wolf attack, which is the No. 1 threat.”

The Senator also was willing to estimate that hundreds of “terrorists” crossed the border in 2022 alone.

“Last year, over 900,000 people in a 12-month period entered the United States illegally and were released into the country by the (Joe) Biden administration,” Rubio said. “If just one-tenth of one percent of those people are terrorists, that is 900 terrorists that have crossed the borders, and those are the ones that we actually saw come in and processed and released into the country.”

In addition to the threat posed by so-called “lone wolf” actors, Rubio also said “trafficking networks that have links to terrorist groups are involved in the trafficking of people.”

“It’s a business they have, and they move people around the world and they get them into the U.S. But tell me that an Islamist-linked network that moves people that are willing to pay the money isn’t also willing to move terrorists or think about it this way,” the Senator told Hannity.

Rubio’s warnings are consistent with those of other Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made warnings of eventual terror attacks from undocumented immigrants a staple in his presidential stump speeches for months now.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Earl Pitts "Earl Knows Best" American

    November 1, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Thanks Marco,
    Y’all do know they have been coming in for three years of the 8iden administration …. dont you?
    And you still are voting Democrat?
    MY BIG ‘OLE 8UTT !!!
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • PeterH

    November 1, 2023 at 9:09 am

    Anyone who enters the USA on our Southern Border, an international airport, or our border with Canada can ask for asylum which results in a day in court at some future undetermined date. That is our current law.

    The Executive Branch has absolutely no power to write or change the law.

    Only Congress, of which Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and a dozen Florida House Republican elected representatives have the ability to write legislation to alter or change existing laws and policies.

    Why does Marco continue his whining when the problem is squarely in his hands to solve?

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      November 1, 2023 at 9:35 am

      Because Keeping his job has always been more important than doing his job.

      A few years back he was part of the gang of 8 with serious immigration legislation including the dreamers and got scared away by the Tea party/Maga crowd and gave up.

      Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      November 1, 2023 at 10:00 am

      Just imagine if Israel had Joe Biden as its leader and its border was open with Gaza?

      Reply

  • Kathryn G

    November 1, 2023 at 9:17 am

    I think I’m just as concerned by the extremists who are citizens of our own country!

    Reply

