Last Call for 11.2.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Republican presidential candidates would be wise to focus on energy issues according to new polling from the Conservative Energy Network.

CEN, a coalition of 24 state-based conservative clean energy organizations, asked voters for their opinions on a variety of energy-related issues and found supermajority support for slashing energy production regulations (62%) and investing in electric grid modernization (75%).

The polling also indicates the vast majority of Americans (72%) believe climate change is real and needs to be addressed by government policy. That might be a topic to avoid during the primary, however, since the total includes just 47% of Republicans.

“Our survey results make clear that voters are concerned about America’s energy future and don’t see a clear strategy to achieve American energy independence as the 2024 election draws nearer,” CEN CEO John Szoka said.

“Voters across the country want more of an emphasis on American clean energy — particularly solar energy. Nearly 60% of Independents and a plurality of Republicans want to see an increased emphasis placed on American-made solar energy. Republican candidates for President would be well served to remember this as they take the debate stage next week in Miami.”

Respondents were also asked which Republican they were backing in the primary field. As with most recent polls, former President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner at 47%. Gov. Ron DeSantis was No. 2 at 19%, followed by Nikki Haley (8%), Vivek Ramaswamy (6%) and Chris Christie (4%). All other candidates received one percent or less.

The poll suggests the GOP nominee could have a tail wind come November 2024, with nearly two-thirds of those polled saying they believe the country is “going in the wrong direction.”

Causeway Solutions conducted the CEN poll Oct. 9-11. The live dial survey has a sample size of 1,011 registered U.S. voters and a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

Evening Reads

—“What the 2024 Election is really about for Donald Trump supporters” via Jonathan D. Karl of The Atlantic

—”The U.S. housing market has become an impossible mess” via Patrick Clark and Prashant Gopal of Bloomberg

—”America’s shoplifting problem, explained by retail workers and thieves” via Emily Stewart of Vox

—”A new Florida law made gun-carry permits optional. A dramatic drop in safety classes followed” via Jack Lemnus of Fresh Take Florida

—”$200 million, 20,000 affordable housing units: New study helps ID areas in need” via Abigail Haserbroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Parents with special-needs kids decry school voucher funding woes” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Florida’s excessive heat: Miami-Dade could be first in heat-related protections for outdoor workers” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“A rare brain disease, Mount Everest and a Tampa man’s struggle to grieve” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott endorsing Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

A stiletto is both a knife and a heel … and a cocktail. That’s why former Amb. Nikki Haley gets a couple of them for her jab on DeSantis’ boots.

Maybe the Governor doesn’t deserve a Punch in the Stomach, but U.S. Sen. Rick Scott gave him one by endorsing Donald Trump for President.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson’s crew reported another successful crackdown on illegal cannabis products. Even though the new bust was in Daytona, we think a Miami Vice is an appropriate attaboy.

Mix up an Oakenshield for Rep. Randy Fine, who’s working to get Jewish day schools and Jewish preschools cash to boost their security.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Detroit Redwings

9 p.m. — Orlando Magic @ Utah Jazz

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — Miami Heat @ Washington Wizards

SATURDAY

Noon — Arkansas Razorbacks @ Florida Gators

2 p.m. — FAMU Rattlers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

3 p.m. — USF Bulls @ Memphis Tigers

3 p.m. — FAU Owls @ UAB Blazers

3:30 p.m. — UCF Knights @ Cincinnati Bearcats

3:30 p.m. — Florida State Seminoles @ Pittsburgh Panthers

7 p.m. — Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ Ottawa Senators

8 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Chicago Blackhawks

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

1 p.m. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.