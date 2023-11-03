Personnel note: Cody McCloud joins The Fiorentino Group

Cody McCloud is taking his talents to one of the top lobbying shops in the state.

The former Press Secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining The Fiorentino Group as a principal in the firm’s Tallahassee office, where he will use his experience in media relations, political campaigns and legislative affairs to serve the firm’s clients.

“We are excited to welcome Cody to our firm,” said TFG founder and President Marty Fiorentino. “His experience working inside state government at the highest levels, along with his strong political background, give him tremendous bandwidth in Florida’s complex policy-making process. Cody’s dedication, strong character and exceptional talent will be an asset to our firm and our clients for years to come.”

McCloud most recently worked for the Republican Party of Florida, where he served as State Political Director and the primary liaison between RPOF and the 2022 statewide campaigns for DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. He also assisted with several key congressional races throughout the state and was the lead organizer of two of the most successful events in RPOF history, including the 2022 Sunshine Summit.

McCloud previously worked as the Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and as DeSantis’ Press Secretary, where he staffed and traveled with the Governor throughout his first two and a half years in office. Before the DeSantis era, McCloud worked at a Tallahassee-area lobbying firm. He began his political career as a Session intern with The Fiorentino Group.

“I could not be more excited to join The Fiorentino Group,” McCloud said. “TFG is where I got my start years ago, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return and join their outstanding team. I look forward to providing premium service to the firm’s first-rate roster of clients.”

McCloud is a graduate of Florida State University and was named a 2023 Rising Star in Florida Politics by INFLUENCE Magazine.

Founded in 2002, TFG is a full-service government relations and business development firm with offices in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The Northeast Florida powerhouse provides a broad range of consulting services to Fortune 500 companies and other highly well-known organizations looking to influence public policy and create new business opportunities.