Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden’s ‘disgraceful’ call for ‘humanitarian pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Florida’s Governor is finding new ways to criticize the American President over Israel’s war strategy.
In a social media post, Ron DeSantis ripped Joe Biden for calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Israeli’s offensive against Hamas.
“The Biden Admin is shamefully pressuring Israel to permit fuel into Gaza despite knowing Iran-backed Hamas has significant fuel reserves that it refuses to provide to civilians and takes the fuel for its rockets and terror tunnels against Israel. At the same time, the Biden Admin is also pressuring Israel to agree to a ‘humanitarian pause’ — which is the same as a dangerous ceasefire,” reads the post on the Governor’s account.
“Both are a gift to Hamas, give time for Hamas to rearm and prepare for more attacks against Israel, risk the lives of brave Israeli soldiers, and make it harder for Israel to eradicate Hamas. Biden’s demands are outrageous, disgraceful and wrong. I unequivocally stand with Israel.”
Biden’s call for the move comes amid pressure from the left flank of the Democratic Party, as divisions have emerged between more hawkish Democrats and those who are more sympathetic to the Palestinian position.
DeSantis, meanwhile, continues to attempt to hold to a staunch, hawkish sounding message, as evidenced by his speech last weekend to the Republican Jewish Coalition in which he warned that Hamas seeks a “second Holocaust” and ripped “reprobates” at the United Nations who are less than sympathetic to the Israeli position.
Yet DeSantis himself has suggested that the United States should limit its involvement and exposure to a potentially widened conflict spilling over Israel’s formal borders into the larger region.
“I think that we have to be careful about getting enmeshed in a war in the Middle East, partially because China is really going to take advantage of this situation and you just find yourself $33 trillion in debt as it is (with) a very weakened defense industrial base,” DeSantis said on Newsmax Monday night.
During a NewsNation interview last week, he added that “you wouldn’t see ground troops fighting in Israel if I were President.” That position is consistent with that expressed by John Kirby on the Biden administration’s behalf.
DeSantis also has asserted that Israelis are unhappy with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Hamas attacks Oct. 7.
The Governor said on the PBD Podcast that despite having “the best security in the world,” that wasn’t enough to stop the “massive attack on their civilian population.”
“My sense is, in Israel, is that the public is very disenchanted with the government. I think they view it as having been a big problem that this happened,” DeSantis said.
WhatNow
November 3, 2023 at 9:16 am
Ho-hum…
Earl Pitts is a Pedophile
November 3, 2023 at 10:47 am
Hang yourself.
PeterH
November 3, 2023 at 9:24 am
Ron is trying to stay relevant! He’s failing!
Andrew
November 3, 2023 at 9:29 am
Little D still cannot escape the neo-Nazis at his rally’s and is his true support. Stop bashing the President and explain to America, your base is comprised of hate groups, fascists, and Neo Nazis! Shame on the national media for not calling that out! Little Ds hamas is the millions of Florida citizens he turned his back on, that are paying 50-300% increase in Insurance premiums to pay for his shoe lifts and free flights!
Michael K
November 3, 2023 at 9:31 am
Yes, because compassion,l care, and concern for actual living, non-combatant human beings trapped amidst massive death and destruction are not in Ron’s wheelhouse. Hardline positions like his got us into the “war on terror” led by Cheney and Bush. It was “good” for the military-industrial complex, but not so good for the American people and the rest of the world.
Ron neglects to mention that the attacks happened while the House of Representatives was shut down in utter chaos with Republican petty infighting and no leader.
MH/Duuuval
November 3, 2023 at 10:09 am
Comments like these from Dee suggest his time at Gitmo and Iraq reinforced his belief that bad things happen to bad people, and never to good people — like himself.
My Take
November 3, 2023 at 10:17 am
“Humaanìtarian” as “disgraceful” !!
Today’s Republicans are barely human.
Certainly not civilized.
Far far from true Christian.
The GOP is a Terrorist Organization
November 3, 2023 at 11:06 am
Stuff like this is why I firmly believe they would absolutely love to round up as many liberals, immigrants and LGBT folks and shoot them in the head if they could.
Today’s GOP has morphed into a dangerous fascist movement.
money talks
November 3, 2023 at 10:25 am
so who exactly is the disgrace here?
who is supporting genocide and mass bombing of refugee camps full of babies?
Tom
November 3, 2023 at 10:25 am
So according to tiny d, the slaughter of children and non combatants is fine. Why not just give them a couple of days to get out of dodge before carpet bombing Gaza? I think most people would agree that wiping out hamas is good but slaughtering innocent bystanders is only going to drag other islamic countries into it and start world war 3. Hard to believe this clown is running for President.
Ron DeSantis is a psychopath
November 3, 2023 at 10:43 am
Is Ron DeSantis saying it’s ok to kill innocent civilians?
Sure sounds like it.