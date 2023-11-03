Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden’s ‘disgraceful’ call for ‘humanitarian pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Florida’s Governor is finding new ways to criticize the American President over Israel’s war strategy.

In a social media post, Ron DeSantis ripped Joe Biden for calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Israeli’s offensive against Hamas.

“The Biden Admin is shamefully pressuring Israel to permit fuel into Gaza despite knowing Iran-backed Hamas has significant fuel reserves that it refuses to provide to civilians and takes the fuel for its rockets and terror tunnels against Israel. At the same time, the Biden Admin is also pressuring Israel to agree to a ‘humanitarian pause’ — which is the same as a dangerous ceasefire,” reads the post on the Governor’s account.

“Both are a gift to Hamas, give time for Hamas to rearm and prepare for more attacks against Israel, risk the lives of brave Israeli soldiers, and make it harder for Israel to eradicate Hamas. Biden’s demands are outrageous, disgraceful and wrong. I unequivocally stand with Israel.”

Biden’s call for the move comes amid pressure from the left flank of the Democratic Party, as divisions have emerged between more hawkish Democrats and those who are more sympathetic to the Palestinian position.

DeSantis, meanwhile, continues to attempt to hold to a staunch, hawkish sounding message, as evidenced by his speech last weekend to the Republican Jewish Coalition in which he warned that Hamas seeks a “second Holocaust” and ripped “reprobates” at the United Nations who are less than sympathetic to the Israeli position.

Yet DeSantis himself has suggested that the United States should limit its involvement and exposure to a potentially widened conflict spilling over Israel’s formal borders into the larger region.

“I think that we have to be careful about getting enmeshed in a war in the Middle East, partially because China is really going to take advantage of this situation and you just find yourself $33 trillion in debt as it is (with) a very weakened defense industrial base,” DeSantis said on Newsmax Monday night.

During a NewsNation interview last week, he added that “you wouldn’t see ground troops fighting in Israel if I were President.” That position is consistent with that expressed by John Kirby on the Biden administration’s behalf.

DeSantis also has asserted that Israelis are unhappy with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Hamas attacks Oct. 7.

The Governor said on the PBD Podcast that despite having “the best security in the world,” that wasn’t enough to stop the “massive attack on their civilian population.”

“My sense is, in Israel, is that the public is very disenchanted with the government. I think they view it as having been a big problem that this happened,” DeSantis said.