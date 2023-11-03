Darren Soto, Nikki Fried slam GOP Freedom Summit as ‘extreme MAGA competition’

A Central Florida Congressman and the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party are countermessaging the GOP’s major campaign event of the 2024 cycle so far.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto and Nikki Fried spoke out about the Republican Party of Florida’s Freedom Summit, which will showcase former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“It makes sense that they’re here in Florida taking center stage to declare victory. They have turned this state into ground zero for MAGA extremism,” Fried said.

Fried addressed changes in abortion laws, condemning Trump for appointing the Supreme Court Justices who rolled back the previous benchmark, 1973’s Roe v. Wade, and blasting the DeSantis-signed Heartbeat Protection Act as a “near total ban (that) would take away women’s ability to make their own health care decisions before many even know that they are pregnant.”

She contended that “every Republican candidate” feels the same about reproductive rights.

“Florida is on the front lines of the fight for our freedom and our democracy as Republicans fight each other in a race to the bottom this weekend,” Fried said.

Soto, whose congressional district is hosting the event, offered similar opinions on Saturday’s GOP cattle call and the “agents of chaos” who would be speaking.

“DeSantis and the rest of the presidential contenders are coming to town to see who could win best in show in the extreme MAGA competition,” the Congressman said.

Soto also charged Republicans with “an effort to whitewash and eliminate our history” and condemned their policy reactions to “gun violence like the Pulse nightclub shooting and street violence here and there.”

“They’re allowing weapons of war, assault weapons to proliferate in our streets as well as having permitless concealed carry,” he said.

Fried also addressed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s decision to endorse Trump over DeSantis. She noted the “lack of a relationship” between the current Governor and his predecessor, and condemned the Senator’s “decision yesterday to support an individual who is one of the most dangerous individuals for the national security of our country.”

“And I think that what this also shows is that Ron DeSantis has lost the grip of his own party here in the State of Florida,” she added.