Oviedo, Lake Mary stick with incumbents

Seminole County voters in Oviedo and Lake Mary have re-elected popular incumbents.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek won another term, defeating two opponents, including former congressional candidate Brady Duke and former City Council member Judith Smith.

Meanwhile, Lake Mary Commissioner George Duryea barely fended off a challenge from Kristina Renteria for his Seat 2 office.

Unofficial final election results in Seminole County showed Sladek leading with 54.3% to Duke’s 40.6% and Smith’s 5.2%.

Duryea, meanwhile, won re-election with 52.8% of the vote to Renteria’s 47.2%. Results shuffled in the night, with Renteria holding an early lead based on early and mail-in votes, but Duryea coming back with an Election Day rally.

Duryea won another term on the Commission, where he has served since 1987. Last year, he won the John Land Years of Service Award for his tenure in office.

In Oviedo, Sladek ran with the support of state Rep. David Smith, a Republican, and Seminole County Clerk of Court Grant Malloy.

She ran on a record of improving public safety and transportation, and managing growth in the Seminole County municipality.

Duke, a minister and former Navy SEAL, ran for an open seat in Congress but lost to now-U.S. Rep. Cory Mills in a Republican Primary.

Smith heads the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum and previously held the Group 1 seat on the Oviedo City Council.