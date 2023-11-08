Joe Biden campaign will run Spanish ads targeting South Florida voters during GOP debate

With the Republican presidential candidate descending on South Florida, President Joe Biden just launched Spanish language ads targeting Sunshine State voters.

Video spots targeting Cuban and Venezuelan Americans in the state seek to blunt GOP inroads made in recent elections. Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 campaign officials say the most recent spots speak directly to those who fled socialist dictatorships for opportunity in America.

“Whether they are in Miami or Hialeah tomorrow, MAGA Republicans have failed Florida Hispanics and the countless people that have fled their country in search of liberty, democracy, and economic opportunity,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s Campaign Manager.

The ads will run on Tubi and broadcast television in South Florida during the third presidential debate, which takes place Wednesday night in Miami. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, will not attend the debate but will host a rally in Hialeah at the same time.

“These ads will remind Hispanic voters in South Florida who really has their back,” Chavez Rodriguez said. “It’s President Biden fighting dictatorial regimes, protecting our democracy at home, and meaningfully investing in our community’s economic well-being. That’s the choice Hispanics will face next November: MAGA Republicans who say they have our back, and President Biden who is delivering for us.”

One ad entitled “Nuestro Sueños,” or “Our Dreams,” shows Biden and Vice President Harris visiting with Latino leaders in South Florida locations, and highlights Biden’s work at summits addressing issues impacting the Western Hemisphere.

At one point, it shows photos of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel with the words “Dictadores Corruptos,” or “Corrupt Dictators,” in large type.

Campaign officials say the 30-second spot seeks to show Biden’s agenda delivering for South Florida Hispanics by rebuilding the economy, investing in Hispanic small businesses and standing up against dictators.

Another ad named “Firme,” or “Firm,” focuses more directly on concerns of Venezuelan Americans, especially those fleeing Maduro’s regime. In addition to depicting the troubles facing those living in the South American nation, the video notes Biden recently extended temporary protected status for Venezuelans.