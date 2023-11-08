Democratic billboards again mock GOP debaters, Donald Trump in Miami

Democrats are again trolling Republican presidential hopefuls with a series of biting billboards as the candidates converge on Miami.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is placing Spanish-language signs across South Florida from Miami-Dade to Broward.

A bilingual, animated billboard will also be loaded onto a vehicle and circle a block outside the venue of the third GOP Primary debate Wednesday in downtown Miami.

Its target: the five debate participants — Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott — as well as Donald Trump, who is holding a counter-rally in nearby Hialeah.

Trump is the main focus of the mobile billboard, which highlights actions he took while in the White House to repeal federal abortion protections, his denial of the 2020 election outcome and tax cuts benefiting corporations and wealthy Americans.

But it also makes room for each of the five candidates taking the debate stage, stamping each of them as “MAGA” — an acronym of Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish-language billboard features both Trump and DeSantis, who is polling nationally in distant second place behind the former President. Its message translates, “He’s a liar, that man is a liar! And this one too!”

The standing billboards can be found along Interstate 95 on Hollywood Boulevard and off the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 36th Street. A truck carrying the mobile billboard will circle a block abutting the west side of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where the debate is taking place from 8-10 p.m.

This past Saturday, the DNC sent an animated billboard to the Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee to greet a who’s who of conservative politicians and influencers. It did similarly Aug. 23 for the first GOP debate in Milwaukee and on Aug. 12, when the candidates visited the Iowa State Fair.

View the animated and standing billboards below.