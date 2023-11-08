Last Call for 11.8.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Election Day was yesterday. Today, it’s time for a flood of congratulatory statements from the political committees and organizations that backed the winning candidates.

Some of the biggest elections on the ballot yesterday were for Orlando Mayor, City Commission and a special primary for House District 35.

The least shocking victory of the night: longtime Mayor Buddy Dyer secured a seventh term. And he did so with a whopping 73% of the vote. Tony Ortiz and Bakari F. Burns won the Commission races. Erika Booth, meanwhile, finished the night as the GOP nominee in HD 35.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association jumped for joy.

“CFHLA PAC and PC would like to congratulate all of our endorsed candidates, who truly understand the importance of tourism and the positive impacts it has on our community,” said Jay Leonard, General Manager of the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area, and the Chairman of the CFHLA PAC and PC. “We targeted these elections as the top races for the hospitality industry and we look forward to working with each of these pro-hospitality champions, as we ensure that our region remains the best place to work, play, live and visit.”

CFHLA President and CEO Robert Agrusa added, “CFHLA looks forward to working with Mayor Dyer and the rest of the Orlando City Commission, as we advance policies that will continue to provide a positive economic impact and support for the employees of the hospitality industry, as well as the entire Central Florida region. Additionally, each of these leaders are willing to face the challenges confronting our community and are focused on providing transportation and workforce housing solutions that will improve the quality of life for all residents of our community.”

Booth also earned a shoutout from Americans for Prosperity-Florida’s political action committee, which backed her in the three-way contest against former congressional candidate Scotty Moore and real estate agent Ken Davenport.

“We’re thrilled to see that residents of Eastern Orange and Osceola counties agree that Erika’s values on economic progress and reforming health care reflect what’s best for hardworking families and businesses,” said Skylar Zander, AFP Action Senior Adviser in Florida.

“As a public-school teacher and having served on the Osceola County School Board, AFP Action FL was glad to rally behind Erika’s outlook on meeting the needs of individual learners and improving our education system. AFP Action FL knocked on tens of thousands of doors and spoke with thousands of voters to support Erika this primary. We will continue to use its grassroots base to educate and mobilize voters in support of Booth until the Jan. 16, 2024, special general election.”

Evening Reads

—”As Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid lags, unease hangs over Florida’s Capitol” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post

—“DeSantis’ biggest donor Bigelow switches to Donald Trump, but not donating for now” via Alexandra Ulmer of Reuters

—”Inside Team Trump’s very gross plans to keep humiliating DeSantis” via Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley of Rolling Stone

—”Nikki Haley wears the skirts” via Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times

—”Florida Supreme Court asked to suspend sports betting hours after Seminoles relaunch mobile app” via Shira Moolten of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Florida prosecutors, public defenders suffer from high turnover rates; say they need more funds” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“Florida justices question state argument against recreational marijuana amendment” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Where are all the missing students?” via Adam Harris of The Atlantic

—”Republicans can’t sugarcoat their losses on abortion rights anymore” via Rachel M. Cohen of Vox

—”Maybe stealing women’s rights wasn’t the best election plan” via Tessa Stuart of Rolling Stone

Quote of the Day

“There are Jews who are being terrorized here in the U.S. for simply being Jewish. We cannot accept this behavior from the right-wing neo-Nazis, nor from the left wing on college campuses. I will call out members of my own political party who are lying about the current war and who are promoting antisemitism.”

— Sen. Tina Polsky, as the Senate unanimously backed a resolution supporting Israel.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says the GOP presidential primary is already a done deal. Sounds like an After Party is in order.

A day after House squabbles, a drama-free Florida Senate came together to pass a resolution supporting Israel and bills to increase security grants for Jewish day schools. They’ll take 39 Unities — just make sure to call ahead.

Shake up a Golden Age for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who’s looking out for Florida seniors with her homeowners’ insurance rebate proposal.

Order Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg a Blue Lagoon — or really anything with blue curaçao — for getting the Hero Housing program across the finish line.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

7 p.m. — FAU Owls @ Loyola Ramblers

7:30 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals

8 p.m. — Miami Heat @ Memphis Grizzlies

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.