Ron DeSantis’ warning to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Keep the kids out of it’

Florida’s Governor has been feuding with Nikki Haley about who is the best Donald Trump alternative in the 2024 GOP field. But on one issue at least, Ron DeSantis agrees with his rival from the Palmetto State.

Asked about Vivek Ramaswamy’s attacks on the former South Carolina Governor for allowing one of her children to use the controversial, Chinese-controlled TikTok app, DeSantis defended Haley and denounced Ramaswamy’s rip as “out of bounds.”

“I didn’t think that was an appropriate thing to do. It’s not something that I do and, you know, we have a 6-, a 5- and a 3-year-old and, and they are out of bounds. I mean, this is not something they asked to be involved in, so I keep the kids out of it for sure,” DeSantis told interviewer Brian Kilmeade.

Though the debate between Republican presidential candidates in Miami featured a number of political attacks between DeSantis and Haley, Ramaswamy’s hit on Haley’s progeny was arguably more newsy.

“In the last debate, (Haley) made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Ramaswamy said. “So you might want to take care of your family first.”

Haley took the comment personally, calling Ramaswamy “scum” for bringing her daughter up in that format.

Meanwhile, counterattack ended up being a family affair, with 22-year-old Nalin Haley going on the attack on social media with a post on X defending his sister.

“Vivague Ramaslimey backpedaling more than his receding hairline,” the son of the former South Carolina Governor snarked.

The younger Haley may have a future in political punditry. That seems more likely than Haley and Ramaswamy finding common ground after an acrimonious campaign thus far.