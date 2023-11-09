November 9, 2023
Tampa General Hospital celebrates 'We Are TGH Day' at the Capitol

We Are TGH Day
''If you want to be something other than a number, go to Tampa General,'

More than 100 patient advocates from Tampa General Hospital (TGH) flooded the Capitol this week for their annual We Are TGH Day.

What started just a few short years ago has quickly become a Capitol tradition not to be missed. It’s a day full of opportunities for lawmakers and aides to learn about the world-class care at Tampa General Hospital.

Visitors who stopped by the helicopter on South Adams Street learned about the fleet of Aeromed transport vehicles that serve 23 counties surrounding Tampa. A walk through the Capitol Rotunda this year introduced visitors to the Tampa Medical and Research District, a burgeoning hub of clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology, anchored by TGH and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

The patient advocates traveled the halls of the Capitol meeting with lawmakers — including Sen. Jim Boyd, Rep. Melody Bell and Rep. Jennifer Canady — to share their stories of healing and the life-saving care they received at Tampa General.

“If you want to be something other than a number, go to Tampa General,” said Jeannie Tini, a patient of TGH.

Tini was diagnosed last year with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, and her scan showed too many tumors to count.

“I figured my story was near over, but then I found my missing piece at Tampa General. Dr. (Victoria) Rizk started me on an alternative treatment, and now I have a new lease on life.”

Today, Tini’s tumors have been reduced to just two. She counts her blessings every day, and Tampa General is key among them.

“I can talk about the milestones we’ve achieved in our transplant program, the efficiencies gained through CareComm or the success of our Hospital at Home program, but nothing demonstrates the world-class care at Tampa General like the personal stories these patients have to share,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General.

“We’re so grateful to have many voices from all across the state and all walks of life who are willing to travel to the state Capitol and advocate for our system and our team.”

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what's hot in Florida politics.

