November 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Citrus County community faces $109,000-per-lot assessment to pave streets

Mike WrightNovember 9, 20236min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Looking ahead: Ron DeSantis campaign sees ‘increased significance’ to upcoming Gavin Newsom debate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 11.9.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

How did Tom Keen and Erika Booth win party Primaries in HD 35? And what’s their plan to win in January?

iv4 meeting-2
'I am devastated with the number.'

Just when it seemed the news couldn’t get worse in the embattled Inverness Villages 4 community … it did.

Neighbors gathered at the Citrus County Courthouse on Thursday to hear the county’s estimated special assessment to pave dirt roads that have so far been unmaintained: $109,000 per lot, or $8,000 a year.

“I am devastated with the number,” said Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis, who led the meeting that included the big reveal. “No way this Board of Commissioners is voting to force this on you.”

The proposed municipal services benefit unit, or MSBU, was a blow to property owners who had waited months for Citrus County officials to complete the study.

Oddly, county officials did not have handouts or copies of the study for the property owners. When one asked about that, a county official suggested residents file a public records request for it.

A Citrus County blogger, Just Wright Citrus, requested the study on Nov. 1 and received it only five minutes before the end of business Thursday. The county provided no explanation why the report was not available for eight days after the requests or why it didn’t have copies for citizens attending Thursday’s meeting.

The matter is also on the Tuesday County Commission agenda although with no backup. Residents who pleaded for copies of the study were rebuffed by county officials who said they should show up at Tuesday’s board meeting to see the report.

The history of Inverness Villages 4 is long and convoluted. The issue has always centered on who is responsible for the roads, which are public streets but not publicly maintained. 

Some homeowners said they expected a special assessment, but one much less.

County officials estimate the project of paving 3.8 miles of streets at $35 million. The biggest costs are buying individual lots for drainage; the estimate is based on paying three times the property’s value.

They also peg construction costs at $11.5 million — $3.5 million per mile.

What happens next, other than Tuesday’s commission meeting when the matter is on the agenda for discussion, is unknown.

One thing commissioners must decide, Davis said, is whether to continue a building moratorium in Inverness Villages 4 that’s been in place since May. Commissioners placed the moratorium in hopes of stopping landowner Anton Van Usen from selling lots that the county could use for drainage.

While residents said the county should not have allowed development in Inverness Villages 4 with dirt roads and no drainage, Davis blamed the city of Inverness for installing water lines in the community, opening it up for home construction.

Davis claimed the city did so without notifying the county.

“Far as I’m concerned, laying water lines made all this possible,” she said.

Reached later Thursday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams said that isn’t the case. He provided an email string from 2019 showing city officials asked the county if they needed permission to place water pipes along Inverness Villages 4 streets.

County’s answer: The roads are not public.

“This project will not require a right of way permit from Citrus County since it is not our right of way,” the county’s response reads.

Williams said he tried to explain this to Davis several months ago.

“It’s unfortunate she would make those statements,” he said. “They’re not true.”

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew Meta policy calls out AI-generated political ads

nextFlorida’s clean energy moo-vement: FNGA urges the Senate to help more Florida farms get on board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories