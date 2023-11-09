November 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s clean energy moo-vement: FNGA urges the Senate to help more Florida farms get on board

Peter SchorschNovember 9, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo announces inaugural workshop on Live Healthy proposal

HeadlinesInfluence

AHCA drops third Medicaid ITN of the year

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book proposes homeowners’ insurance rebates for low-income seniors

Cows in farm
There are two RNG facilities operating in Florida, but 16 dairy farms in the state have the potential.

Not only will the herd at Larson Dairy Farms produce more than 12 million gallons of milk this year, but they will also generate enough renewable natural gas (RNG) to power 1,185 homes.

Through a partnership with Brightmark RNG Holdings, the Okeechobee County dairy farm operates anaerobic digesters that collect and clean methane from cow manure and deliver it back into the local interstate gas pipeline as renewable energy to be used by homes and businesses. The digesters are anticipated to generate 171,000 mm BTU of renewable natural gas annually. This project will reduce over 57,000 tons of CO2 each year, which is equivalent to planting over 75,000 acres of forest.

In addition, Larson Dairy Farms recaptures water returns directly to the farm or site where the digester is located for reuse, providing environmental benefits such as odor mitigation and air quality, soil stabilization and nutrient control.

“The Larsons are fourth-generation dairy farmers,” explained Keyna Cory, speaking on behalf of Brightmark and Larson Dairy Farms. “Their intention is to pass the operation down to their granddaughters. Renewable natural gas from dairy manure and organic waste has a negative carbon intensity compared to other forms of energy such as fossil fuels and electricity. So, this opportunity not only promises a brighter future for their family and their farm but also extends its beneficial environmental influence far beyond its borders.”

During the Special Session this week, the Senate Committee on Agriculture heard from Cory, as well as Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association, and Ray Hodge of United Dairy Farmers of Florida on the potential for expanded RNG production in the Sunshine State.

“Renewable natural gas produced right here in Florida does not just grow our domestic, clean energy supply,” said Calhoun. “It also brings many environmental benefits — reducing nutrient runoff, eliminating carbon emissions and maintaining working agricultural lands.”

Larson Dairy Farms is one of two RNG facilities in operation in Florida. Alliance Dairies in Trenton, in partnership with TECO Peoples Gas, is also producing RNG. There are two more dairies under construction: Southern Cross Dairy in McAlpin and Full Circle Dairy in Lee. Up to 16 dairy farms across Florida have the potential to produce RNG, and state lawmakers can help transition these facilities to RNG production with incentives and tax exemptions.

“As we stabilize, revitalize and grow agriculture, it’s important that we also find new ways to add income to the economic model we already have,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Jay Collins. “I think it’s extremely important that we continue to talk about it and learn what we can do to help additional dairy farms take action and create additional revenue streams.”

To learn more about the opportunities for Florida dairy farms to produce renewable natural gas, watch this video featuring Full Circle Dairy.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCitrus County community faces $109,000-per-lot assessment to pave streets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories