Sarah Silverman shreds Ron DeSantis, says he doesn’t ‘know how to smile’

Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate may be in the rearview, but that’s not stopping professional satirists from continuing to skewer the participants.

Naturally, that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was attacked on Thursday night’s Daily Show by comedy icon Sarah Silverman.

Silverman offered an aesthetic criticism of the Sunshine State’s chief executive, honing in on one particular aspect of his presentation after riffing on the Nikki Haley–Vivek Ramaswamy banter during the NBC broadcast.

“Now, it wasn’t just bickering last night. There was also a lot of substance. The candidates disagreed on whether to keep giving aid to Ukraine, on whether abortion should be left up to the states, and on whether it’s possible to be 45 years old and still not know how to smile,” she said.

The joke had a visual element as well, with Silverman mocking a waxen smile from the Florida Governor in her inimitable fashion.

Silverman, who lists her location as “State of Palestine” on the X social media platform, went on to describe the candidates on stage as “horny for war,” setting up a pro-Israel soundbite from DeSantis in which he urged Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish the job, once and for all, with these butchers Hamas.”

After presenting similar quotes from Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the segment presented another tough-talking quote from DeSantis regarding a promised body count at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“I am going to send troops to our southern border. If someone in the drug cartels is sneaking fentanyl across the border when I’m present, that’s going to be the last thing they do. We’re going to shoot them stone cold dead.”

“It really seems like these people only know how to do one thing,” Silverman went on to say. “Their solution is always war.”

The relevant bit begins at the 3:45 mark. See the whole segment below.