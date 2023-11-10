November 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Robert Watkins to Hillsborough County Aviation Authority

Peter SchorschNovember 10, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Times Publishing Co. promotes Joe DeLuca, names new board members

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Kathy Castor honors Tampa Bay area veterans ahead of Veterans Day

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Sarah Silverman shreds Ron DeSantis, says he doesn’t ‘know how to smile’

Robert-Watkins
Watkins has served on the board since 2011.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Robert Watkins to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

Watkins, President of Robert Watkins and Co. P.A. in Tampa, is active in the community. He’s a member of the Merrymakers Club of Tampa and the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants.

Watkins’ Tampa-based company focuses on full-service management, tax and bookkeeping for growing businesses.

Watkins’ wife, Nancy Watkins, is also a CPA and is known within the Tampa Bay region as a go-to political booster for the GOP and frequently serves as treasurer for GOP candidates seeking office. Past clients include U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and former U.S. Rep. Katherine Harris.

Watkins is also a pilot, making him a good fit for this appointment. Watkins has served on the Aviation Authority since 2011 after being appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. At the time, he replaced longtime Chair Al Austin, who had served on the board for a dozen years.

Watkins’ reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation, which is likely to be successful.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSarah Silverman shreds Ron DeSantis, says he doesn't 'know how to smile'

nextKathy Castor honors Tampa Bay area veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories