Donald Trump mocks Ron DeSantis’ ‘lifts’ in New Hampshire

Donald Trump continues to rip Ron DeSantis during his stump speeches, with the latest attacks being on the Governor’s height-helper footwear.

The former President assured New Hampshire supporters on Saturday that he wasn’t “wearing lifts” and that he doesn’t “have six inch heels,” an allusion to claims made by critics of the Florida Governor that he’s wearing hidden heels.

Trump continued to mock the Governor’s gait during the debate in Miami Wednesday night.

“Actually the greatest moment of the debate when Ron was walking around, Ron DeSanctimonious was walking off the stage, and his feet, it’s weird because they’re cowboy boots,” Trump said.

“So they have a high heel outside, but inside you got a big deal going on and he’s walking off the stage like he’s trying to balance himself,” Trump added. “I thought he was wearing ice skates.”

Trump’s comments continue an attack landed by Vivek Ramaswamy during the debate, who offered a line targeted toward DeSantis and Nikki Haley and their “neocon” foreign policy.

“Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put the country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels?”

Trump’s comments suggest that the raised sole controversy will continue to get a platform.

DeSantis has addressed the attacks before, including during a Newsmax interview where the host asked him about “heel extenders” and “how tall you are.”

“This is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also addressed the claim during an interview on the PBT Podcast where he said he was 5 feet, 11 inches” and wearing “standard off-the-rack boots” when asked if his shoes had lifts inside.