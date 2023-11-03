Balls and boots: Ron DeSantis kicks back at Donald Trump camp’s ‘foot fetishes’

Ron DeSantis has had enough of Donald Trump and his coterie discussing his “footwear.”

During a Newsmax interview Thursday night, the boot-loving chief executive of the state of Florida chirped back at what he called a “foot fetish” of the 45th President when asked by host Eric Bolling about “heel extenders” and “how tall you are.”

“This is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country,” DeSantis told Bolling, before delivering a cable news cup check of sorts.

“I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear. I’ll tell you this,” DeSantis declared. “You know, if Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head.”

Former President Donald Trump has mocked the alleged height-helper footwear on Truth Social, and a former staffer reportedly blamed the First Lady for his ballyhooed boots, saying she bought him those “dumb@$$ cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image.”

The Governor’s clapback comes after the Trump campaign shredded DeSantis in the wake of an interview on the PBT Podcast where he said he was 5 feet, 11 inches” and wearing “standard off-the-rack boots” when asked if his shoes had lifts inside.

Trump spox Steven Cheung said DeSantis was asked “why his boots look like stilts,” deriding “the laughable claim that he’s 5 feet, 11 inches.”

Nikki Haley has also gotten into the act during an appearance with Charlamagne tha God on the Daily Show.

The host asked Haley if she would be “wearing higher heels than Ron DeSantis next week at the debate so you can look taller than him on the stage.”

Haley responded with a degree of diplomacy.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to … we’ll have to figure that out. I can tell you I’ve always talked about my high heels, I’ve never, you know, hid that from anybody. I’ve always said don’t wear them if you can’t run in them, so we’ll see if he can run in them,” the former United Nations envoy said.

Though so-called #Bootgate may have tried Ron DeSantis’ “sole” this week, those who remember the 2016 campaign will remember a comparatively dumb debate between Marco Rubio and Trump about “small hand” size.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, he referred to my hands – ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee,” Trump said in 2016, responding to Rubio’s contention that the 45th President had hands not like a man who’s 6 feet, 2 inches but one who is 5 feet, 2 inches.”