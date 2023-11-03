Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.3.23

Good Friday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 Election interference case” via Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — Trump’s attorneys urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block the gag order ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan while the former President pursues his appeals. “The Gag Order violates the First Amendment rights of President Trump and over 100 million Americans who listen to him,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court papers. Chutkan reimposed the gag order Sunday after denying Trump’s request to let him speak freely while he challenges the restrictions in higher courts. The order bars Trump from making public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his team, court employees and possible witnesses.

Cody McCloud is taking his talents to one of the top lobbying shops in the state.

The former Press Secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining The Fiorentino Group as a principal in the firm’s Tallahassee office, where he will use his experience in media relations, political campaigns and legislative affairs to serve the firm’s clients.

“We are excited to welcome Cody to our firm,” said TFG founder and President Marty Fiorentino. “His experience working inside state government at the highest levels, along with his strong political background, give him tremendous bandwidth in Florida’s complex policymaking process. Cody’s dedication, strong character and exceptional talent will be an asset to our firm and our clients for years to come.”

McCloud most recently worked for the Republican Party of Florida, where he served as State Political Director and the primary liaison between RPOF and the 2022 statewide campaigns for DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

McCloud previously worked as the Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and as DeSantis’ Press Secretary during his first two-and-a-half years in office. He began his political career as a Session intern with The Fiorentino Group.

“I could not be more excited to join The Fiorentino Group,” McCloud said. “TFG is where I got my start years ago, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return and join their outstanding team. I look forward to providing premium service to the firm’s first-rate roster of clients.

McCloud is a graduate of Florida State University and was named a 2023 Rising Star in Florida Politics by INFLUENCE Magazine.

With the addition of Jessie Werner, Red Hills Strategies continues to methodically build its team. Werner joins the public policy-focused communications firm as a director and will lead initiatives on behalf of clients in education, energy, technology and natural resources.

“Jessie’s unique perspective, gained from her extensive experience across various industries, will empower our clients to deliver their messages with genuine impact,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the firm five years ago. “Her impressive skill set and team-player mentality make her the perfect addition to Team Red Hills.”

Werner joins Red Hills from a technology consultancy, where she served as the Director of Communications, public relations and go-to-market strategy. During that time, she focused on in-house brand development, public relations and strategic messaging for a wide variety of technology solutions.

Before joining the private sector, Werner served as the vice president of Public Affairs for the Florida Ports Council. For nearly four years, Werner managed the Council’s marketing and communication efforts and supported the promotion of state policy on seaport improvement and economic development.

Werner’s career in communications began in the field of higher education, where she worked for a national association that supported private higher education, including the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF). ICUF represents 30 private, nonprofit institutions advocating for their collective interests in the state.

Werner becomes the sixth member of the Red Hills team, along with Bevis, Leigh McGowan, Brittany Morgan Clark, Julie Rogers, and Madison Dorval.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy, Florida Ag Coalition and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

— TOP STORY —

“Rick Scott picks Trump over Ron DeSantis in Florida showdown” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — “Sen. Scott’s endorsement is a reflection of Trump’s strength in the Republican Primary, his strong record on the most pressing issues of our time and his ability to beat Joe Biden,” said one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He believes it’s time to bring the party together and focus on the General Election next November,” the source told The Messenger.

Scott’s endorsement comes just days before the presidential candidates address the state GOP’s Florida Freedom Summit. Polls show Trump is handily beating DeSantis in their home state and in surveys of Republican voters everywhere else. The former President has the support of a majority of the Republican congressional delegation; DeSantis has more support from state legislators in Tallahassee.

While it’s unusual for Scott to get involved in an in-state Primary, his decision to endorse Trump’s presidential bid over DeSantis’s comes as little surprise to Florida political insiders.

Scott has had a strained relationship with DeSantis ever since he ran to replace Scott as Governor in 2018. And Scott has a long-standing friendship with Trump that the two struck before either running for political office.

But despite the close relationship, Scott refused to endorse Trump in 2016 before the Florida Presidential Primary when he ran against Sen. Marco Rubio. Scott endorsed Trump the next day.

— THE TRAIL —

“Donors frustrated at DeSantis’ inability to gain traction, take ‘hard look’ elsewhere for Trump alternative” via Andrew Mark Miller, Paul Steinhauser, Charlie Gasparino of Fox News — Donors in GOP circles are growing increasingly concerned as no candidate has gained significant traction as the alternative to the front-runner, Trump, causing some to look at options other than DeSantis. “There’s a lot of concern, hand-wringing, and significant conversations among the donor class regarding their frustrations as it relates to Gov. DeSantis and his ability to gain traction,” a veteran Republican strategist said. “There’s definitely a lot of people talking,” said a top dollar donor supporting DeSantis, who asked to remain anonymous.

“DeSantis says it would be ‘fatal’ for Republicans if Trump is convicted and is picked as the nominee” via Katelyn Caralle of the Daily Mail — DeSantis said if Trump is convicted, the Republican Party should make sure he is not nominated for President and assured he has faith Americans won’t vote for the ex-President if he’s ultimately sentenced. A General Election with a convicted Trump as the GOP nominee would be ‘fatal’ for the Party, DeSantis said Thursday. DeSantis signed the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge to back the eventual 2024 nominee — and said he stands by that despite the ‘crazy’ that has happened since he first signed the pledge.

“DeSantis on if he would still support Trump if he’s nominee: ‘I signed a pledge’” via Nick Robertson of The Hill — DeSantis reaffirmed he would support Trump if Trump became the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee, calling back to the party loyalty pledge he signed to participate in debates. “I signed a pledge,” DeSantis said. “That pledge is what it is.” DeSantis reaffirmed he will support Trump if Trump becomes the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee, calling back to the party loyalty pledge he signed to participate in debates. “I signed a pledge,” DeSantis said in an MSNBC interview Thursday. “That pledge is what it is.”

“DeSantis trails Trump by 54 points in Ohio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new survey from the Buckeye State is dismal for DeSantis. The survey from Ohio Northern University (ONU) shows a seemingly insurmountable lead for Trump, who is supported by nearly 2/3 of the GOP electorate. “Trump is the clear choice among Ohio Republicans and there’s little he can do to change their minds,” the pollsters assert. “He is the clear choice among GOP voters for their nominee (64%). Just 6% say it is likely they would support another candidate and only 5% say they would not support him if he (were) convicted of a felony.” Meanwhile, DeSantis (10%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (9%) are far behind.

“DeSantis has 14% support in Texas GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Yet another poll shows DeSantis more than 40 points behind Trump in Texas. The poll of 524 registered Texas GOP Primary voters shows Trump with 58% support and DeSantis with 14%. Nikki Haley is in third place with 6%. The poll shows DeSantis doing somewhat better in a two-way race that appears unlikely. If Trump and DeSantis were the only two options, the Governor would have 25% support against 60% for Trump. The 44-point gap is actually narrower than that suggested by other recent polling of Lone Star State leanings. The latest poll had Trump ahead by 49 points, 62% to 13% for DeSantis.

“DeSantis doubles down on vow to ‘slit the throats’ of federal bureaucrats, says it is just ‘colorful’ language” via Timothy H.J. Nerozzi of Fox News — DeSantis does not apologize for his promise to “slit the throats” of bureaucrats in the federal government if elected. MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked DeSantis if he regretted using such violent imagery. “We’re going to have all of these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on Day One,” DeSantis said during a Q&A session in August. DeSantis told Geist that he had no regrets about the language he used “because you’re, you’re being colorful at some of the stuff, but you basically need to bring in serious accountability.” He told the host, “Obviously, we’re going to do that within the context of the rule of law in the Constitution. But I want to make very clear to voters that I’m not just going to go up there and be nice about it.”

“Nikki Haley wants to be the GOP’s Trump alternative. DeSantis and others are trying to stop her” via Thomas Beaumont and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press — At a recent closed-door meeting of roughly 60 millionaires and billionaires, one of the Republican Party’s most influential donors stood in the well of Dallas’ historic Old Parkland debate chamber and praised Haley’s candidacy. But Paul Singer deliberately stopped short of endorsing Haley. The New York hedge fund executive instead spoke highly of Haley’s Republican rivals as well, naming DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott. He even praised aspects of Trump’s presidency, despite Singer’s strong preference, like that of others in the room, to move past Trump.

“DeSantis doesn’t have Chris Sununu endorsement locked down” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an appearance on the Guy Benson Show, Sununu said, “There’s two or three, maybe even four candidates here that are really running strong, and I think making a good run at it and … could even beat Trump in New Hampshire.” Sununu evaluated the Florida Governor and Haley. Regarding DeSantis, Sununu noted that Governors are “24/7” and “understand accountability.” He also noted that during their day together last month, DeSantis did a “good job” at “all the retail politics stuff.” Turning to Haley, Sununu also noted her experience as Governor but was more effusive in praising her political skills. “Talk about a fighter, right? I mean, I think a lot of folks saw it in the first and second debate.”

“Trump camp hopes for knockout blow in Iowa, as Haley, DeSantis jockey for second” via Marianne LeVine, Isaac Arnsdorf and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — A larger-than-life cutout of Trump’s disembodied head floated on the wall, watching over stacks of thousands of signed caucus pledges at a campaign office. Nearby, 16 supporters attended training to become Caucus Captains when Iowa holds the first Republican nominating contest in January. They were charged with turning out Trump backers to their Caucus locations and speaking there on behalf of the campaign. Their enticement: A limited edition white-and-gold MAGA hat. Their mission: To overcome complacency from polls showing Trump far ahead and help deliver a show-of-force win.

“Trump eyes radical immigration shift if elected in 2024, promising mass deportations and ideological screenings” via Camilo Montoya-Galvez of CBS News — Trump has outlined a radical shift in U.S. immigration policy if he’s elected President again in 2024, vowing to implement a slew of unprecedented measures targeting both legal and unauthorized immigrants, including a massive deportation blitz. In some ways, Trump, the front-runner to secure the nomination, is relying on the same hard-line immigration playbook he used during his 2016 campaign. He has pledged to build miles of more border wall and impose dramatic limits on asylum, including by reviving a program his administration used to require migrants to await their asylum hearings in Mexico.

“Haley’s twisty path to victory” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Two things can be true in the Primary: One, that Haley is the first candidate to supplant DeSantis as the race’s Trump alternative; Two, that it’s probably for naught that Trump has things sewn up. But what if the second isn’t actually the case? Given Haley’s momentum in the race, it’s worth asking a question we had long asked about DeSantis: Can she beat Trump? And if so, how? New polling confirms Haley’s upward trajectory. She had previously overtaken DeSantis in New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina, and a new poll in South Carolina out Tuesday showed her doubling up DeSantis, 22% to his 11%.

“Pro-Haley group falsely says DeSantis wanted to ‘fast track’ China deals” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — Haley and DeSantis are tied for a distant second place, behind Trump, in the latest NBC News-Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll of Republicans in Iowa, whose voters will be the first to weigh in on the presidential race when they have their caucuses Jan. 15. It’s been a stunning drop for DeSantis, once seen as Trump’s main rival, and a rapid rise for Haley. Now both teams are playing fast and loose with the facts. This Stand for America super PAC ad starts with a voice-over saying DeSantis “can’t stop lying about Nikki Haley.” By any measure, this ad does not pass the laugh test. It makes accusations against DeSantis that turn to dust upon closer inspection. His vote for Trade Promotion Authority in 2015 did not result in the “fast-tracking” of deals with China. SFA Fund earns Four Pinocchios.

“Florida agency scrubs China mentions amid DeSantis-Haley feud. ‘Cover-up’ or coincidence?” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — The website for Florida’s economic development entity used to feature a 2020 report that talked extensively about business opportunities in China. And it once displayed a world map that included a Hong Kong international office. On Thursday morning, both were entirely gone from Select Florida’s website. The disappearance came one day after the conservative Washington Examiner ran a story concerning DeSantis’ China record and his feud with Haley over their economic development records concerning the communist country.



— MORE 2024 —

“Joe Biden strategy memo details plan to retain White House in 2024” via Zeke Miller and Will Weissert of The Associated Press — One year out from Election Day, Biden’s campaign is outlining a plan to retain the White House by framing the 2024 race around many of the same themes it used in 2020 — presenting a contrast with Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” movement stark enough to re-energize its winning coalition of supporters. Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said her team is already looking beyond the Primary to a General Election “that will be very close.” But “the message Joe Biden ran on in 2020 remains popular with voters and central to this campaign.” “The President and Vice President have a strong message that resonates with voters, a clear contrast with whoever the MAGA Republican Party nominates,” Rodriguez wrote.

“TikTok’s DeSantis obsession” via Catherine Kim of POLITICO — If you are a regular consumer of TikTok, you know that we are in a “sassy man apocalypse,” a reference to the seeming surge in men with a cheeky attitude, often expressed in flamboyant and feminine ways. While there’s nothing inherently political about the trend, one politician has nevertheless become a casualty of the so-called sassy man epidemic — DeSantis. Millions of people have viewed videos explicitly targeting and teasing DeSantis and have also left comments that further taunt the presidential hopeful. An audio clip from Vice News that features DeSantis, in an annoyed fashion, to a question about Guantánamo is at the center of his alleged sassiness.

“Haley jokes about DeSantis’ boots” via Azi Paybarah of The Washington Post — Haley poked fun at one of her rivals in the campaign, DeSantis over allegations he is wearing boots with added insoles to make him appear taller. “Are you wearing higher heels than Ron DeSantis next week at the debate so you can look taller than him on the stage?” Charlamagne The God, guest host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” asked Haley. “I don’t know. We’ll have to figure that out,” said Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and only woman in the Republican presidential field. Then, she added, “I’ve always talked about my high heels. … I’ve always said, ‘Don’t wear them if you can’t run in them.’ So, we’ll see if he can run in them.” The Trump campaign has made boot jokes about DeSantis for months, but the discussion about the heeled footwear broke into the mainstream in a big way this week.

“Balls and boots: DeSantis kicks back at Trump camp’s ‘foot fetishes’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has had enough of Trump and his coterie discussing his “footwear.” During a Newsmax interview Thursday night, the boot-loving chief executive of the state of Florida chirped back at what he called a “foot fetish” of the 45th President when asked by host Eric Bolling about “heel extenders” and “how tall you are.” “This is no time for foot fetishes. We’ve got serious problems as a country,” DeSantis told Bolling, before delivering a cable news cup check of sorts. “I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear. I’ll tell you this,” DeSantis declared. “You know, if Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head.”

“Trump faces dual lawsuits to keep him off the ballot in 2024” via Olivia Rinaldi of CBS News — Trump is facing two lawsuits to prevent him from being on the ballot in Colorado and Minnesota under a rarely-used provision of the 14th Amendment. In Minnesota, the state’s Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Thursday in a lawsuit that was filed by the nonprofit group Free Speech for People, along with former Secretary of State Joan Growe and former Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson. The lawsuit asks the court to order Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon to remove Trump from the Primary and General Election ballot. It mirrors the case in Colorado, arguing that Trump violated his oath of office by stoking an insurrection to overthrow the results of the 2020 Election on Jan. 6, 2021, and should, therefore, be disqualified from holding office again. Five of the seven state Supreme Court justices are expected to hear the case.

“Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot” via Christine Fernando and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press — Minnesota Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Thursday that states have the authority to block Trump from the ballot, with some suggesting that Congress is best positioned to decide whether his role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack should prevent him from running. Justices sharply questioned an attorney representing Minnesota voters who had sued to keep Trump off the state ballot under the rarely used “insurrection” clause of the U.S. Constitution. Citing Congress’ role in certifying presidential electors and its ability to impeach, several justices said questions of eligibility should be settled there.

“Trump’s verbal slip-ups threaten his argument about Biden” via Kristen Holmes, Kate Sullivan and Daniel Strauss of CNN — Trump has made mocking Biden and questioning his mental fitness for office a core part of his campaign speeches, even as he experiences his own recent series of gaffes and verbal slips on the campaign trail. “He’s always looking around, where do I go?” Trump said. Weeks later, Trump took the stage in Sioux City, Iowa, and mistakenly thanked supporters for coming out to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before an Iowa state Senator tried to discreetly correct him, a moment that was caught on a hot mic. Trump incorrectly said Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, was the prime minister of Turkey.

“Jury selection in Trump’s D.C. criminal trial set to start Feb. 9” via Spencer H. Hsu of The Washington Post — A federal judge has scheduled jury selection to begin Feb. 9 in Trump’s Washington, D.C. trial on charges of seeking to subvert the results of the 2020 Election. Judge Chutkan set the date for hundreds of District residents to be summoned to the federal courthouse to complete a written questionnaire about the case. The historic trial for the country’s 45th President is set to begin March 4, after in-person questioning by prosecutors, Trump’s defense attorneys and the judge.

“Trump’s sons deny responsibility for documents inflating their dad’s net worth” via Erica Orden of POLITICO — In back-to-back turns on the witness stand Thursday, Trump’s adult sons offered differing denials of their involvement in financial documents at the center of the $250 million civil fraud trial in which the sons and their father stand accused of fraudulently inflating Trump’s net worth. Their testimony marked the first half of what is anticipated to be a week or so of testimony by members of the Trump family. On Monday, Trump himself is scheduled to testify. Later next week, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who was dismissed as a defendant in the case, is slated to take the witness stand.

“Donald Trump Jr. asked courtroom artist to make him ‘look sexy’ like an illustration of Sam Bankman-Fried” via Jacob Shamsian of Business Insider — Trump Jr. asked a courtroom artist to make him appear “sexy” in her illustration after he finished testifying Thursday about his lack of knowledge of his family company. “He said, ‘Make me look sexy,’” illustrator Jane Rosenberg told Insider. According to Rosenberg, a famed courtroom artist who’s drawn everyone with legal troubles from Tom Brady to Harvey Weinstein, the former first son offered a portrait of Bankman-Fried as inspiration. The image, which Trump Jr. told Rosenberg made him look like a “superstar,” appears to have been generated with artificial intelligence software and doesn’t resemble the work of courtroom illustrators who had been attending the trial.

“Men, why are you lying about your height?” via Nick Thompson of Vice — Men love to add an extra inch or two to their actual height. We know that. Women are at it too, with their own physical hang-ups, but guys fudging their height on dating apps is so commonplace it feels almost passé to point out. We as a society are mad for great big, tall guys, and anything short of that is not enough. But that’s where we’re wrong — I know of 5’7’’ men who are absolutely killing it; electric in every facet of their life, with absolutely charged romantic lives. Height isn’t always the life-defining factor for those who don’t wish it to be. The allegation is that DeSantis wears heel lifts inside his boots, meaning the entire front portion of the shoe is empty (and that his foot is in a high-heel posture within the boot), leading to the curling phenomenon and giving the self-reported 5”11’ politician a few extra inches of height.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Judges may preserve DeSantis’ congressional map that struck Black voting district” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — State appeal court judges fired questions Tuesday hinting they were ready to back DeSantis and preserve a Florida congressional redistricting plan that eliminated a North Florida seat held by Black Democrat, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. A trial judge in September ruled the map violated the state constitution’s prohibition against diminishing the ability of Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice. But the state’s appeal of that ruling looked poised for approval from the 1st District Court of Appeal, based on a line of questioning fired at lawyers during Tuesday’s arguments. Republican Governors have appointed all the appeal court judges.

“Florida leads the nation in having the MOST home-schooled children of any U.S. state” via Alice Wright of the Daily Mail — Florida has the most home-schooled children in the U.S., with Tampa alone having more than 10,000 students being taught at home. Home schooling has seen a surge across America, making it the fastest-growing form of education. Nine of the 10 school districts with the most home-schooled children were in Florida. In Hillsborough County, 10,680 children were home-schooled at the start of the 2022-23 school year, marking a 74% increase since 2017. Researchers argue this may be down to large school districts as well as politicized restrictions at public schools.

“DeSantis leans into vaccine skepticism to energize struggling campaign” via Nicholas Nehamas and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times — DeSantis had hoped that his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which helped propel him to a resounding re-election in Florida last year, would produce similar results in the Republican Presidential Primary. But despite leaning into his record on COVID-19, DeSantis remains adrift in the polls and badly trailing Trump, whose administration he has castigated for how it handled the pandemic. DeSantis points to how he guided Florida through the pandemic as a model for the nation.

“Lawmakers get broad shield in challenge to Florida’s ‘anti-woke’ law” via Hassan Kanu of Reuters — A federal appeals court issued a jarring opinion on Monday that exempts lawmakers from the duty to provide evidence in race discrimination cases. The decision from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals goes against decades of precedent and establishes yet another procedural roadblock for plaintiffs challenging some of the most pressing apparent civil rights abuses in the country. The court held 2-1 on Oct. 30 that a group of college professors and a student seeking to block Florida’s “anti-woke” restrictions on teaching about race and gender can’t subpoena documents from legislators that might reveal their motives in enacting the law.

“More than 30 employees quit Disney district taken over by DeSantis-backed Board claiming management is ‘unqualified and incompetent’” via Rachel Bowman of the Daily Mail — Employees of the governmental district that oversees Florida Disney World are quitting in droves, saying management of the DeSantis-backed Board is ‘incompetent’ and ‘unqualified.’ ‘It is a toxic workplace right now,’ said Eulabel Vargas Maldonado, an accountant who spent nearly three years in the finance department before quitting in September, told an outlet. The oversight district has been at the center of the dispute between Disney and DeSantis after the House of Mouse stated its opposition to the ‘don’t say gay’ law.

“DeSantis’ claim to create rival theme park to Disney slammed” via Sean O’Driscoll of Newsweek — DeSantis’ claim that he will set up a rival amusement park on land seized from Disney shows that he is trying to undermine the organization, Disney’s lawyers said in court. DeSantis is locked in a dispute with Disney over its support for teaching LGBTQ+ rights and gender identity in schools. DeSantis this year seized the administrative area of Disney World in Orlando and appointed new managers to run it, breaking the company’s decades-long autonomy. While introducing the legislation in April, DeSantis said he might build a prison or a rival amusement park next to Disney World. Newsweek reported his comments as a joke, but Disney lawyers told a court this week that it shows he wants to undermine the organization.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden administration calls for multiple ‘pauses’ in Israel-Hamas conflict” via Fritz Farrow of ABC News — White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday said that Israel agreed to a temporary pause in the fighting for two American hostages to be safely freed last month and said the U.S. would be working to secure more pauses, the first time the Biden administration has called for multiple pauses to allow aid in and help people leave Gaza. “I mean, we’re really not just talking about, like, one pause. What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid [in] and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” Kirby said. The administration has resisted calling for a general cease-fire in the conflict.

“House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP plan” via Lisa Mascaro of PBS News — The House approved $14.5 billion in military aid Thursday for Israel, a muscular U.S. response to the war with Hamas but also a partisan approach by new Speaker Mike Johnson that poses a direct challenge to Democrats and Biden. In a departure from norms, Johnson’s package required that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere. That tack established the new House GOP’s conservative leadership, but it also turned what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans. Biden has said he would veto the bill, which was approved on a largely party-line vote.

“Tensions flare in Congress over Israel aid and Tommy Tuberville’s block on military promotions” via Lisa Desjardins of PBS — New House Speaker Johnson passed $14 billion in aid to Israel on Thursday, but the bill faces problems ahead. And Senate Republicans took on one of their own over top military promotions. In the Senate, there is a renewed bipartisan effort to break the blockade that Tuberville has put on these top military promotions. And there’s pressure coming not just from Democrats, but I was watching the floor action last night. It was Republicans, many of the military veterans, and it’s clear that their patience with him has run out. Republicans really, most — many of them have reached a boiling point at Tuberville, but he’s not moving. He still says he will not allow military promotions, now hundreds of them, to move in large blocks.

—”Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations” via NBC News

“As Congress moves into Ukraine fight, U.S. support for Kyiv droops” via Olivier Knox of The Washington Post — If Ukraine’s war effort were an American presidential campaign, its pollsters would probably be sounding the alarm about eroding support, primarily driven by Republicans souring ever more on sending help to Kyiv — but now joined by increasing numbers of Independents. A new poll finds eroded U.S. optimism about that country’s hopes of defeating Russia and a clear majority of Republicans, 62%, say America is doing too much to help, all while Congress charges toward a new battle over sending more aid. The story of how American partisans view helping Ukraine has been written many times. Democrats are much more likely to back sending arms and economic assistance, while Republican support has steadily slipped in Congress and at large.

“Federal lawmakers in South Florida participate in virtual town hall to show support for Israel” via Steve King of WPBF — Federal lawmakers in South Florida showed their bipartisan support for Israel and discussed their efforts to send more U.S. aid to Israel during a virtual town hall on Thursday. Several members of Congress and members of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County participated in the event. They all shared their full support for Israel and expressed a united front against Israel’s enemies. Jewish Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Republican Congressman Brian Mast from our area were in the town hall. Frankel expressed her support for Biden’s request for more U.S. aid to Israel.

“The House slows its roll on punishing members — for now” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — There is no question that a confluence of circumstances has recently rendered our political system, especially the Republican Party, much more punitive. Impeachment resolutions are at historic highs. Formal censure is wielded in ways it rarely has been. Members of Congress are increasingly being removed from Committees. Perhaps recognizing where this is headed, the House on Wednesday night took at least a momentary step to lower the temperature. Measures to expel indicted Rep. George Santos for his various exploits and to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her comments about Israel failed. And in each case, a surprising number of members from the other party helped defeat them.

“Does new House Speaker really think Biden impeachment push is apolitical?” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Ten days ago, it didn’t really matter what Rep. Johnson thought about his party’s impeachment inquiry into Biden. It had been announced by then-speaker Kevin McCarthy in September and yielded one hearing later that month, a hearing that, by most objective accounts ended up mostly embarrassing the congressional leaders responsible for running it. But then Johnson became Speaker. And, in the first weekly news conference hosted by Republican leaders since his election, Johnson offered adamant support for the inquiry that has mostly been put on ice.

“Keeping RSW safe: Florida leaders ask TSA to send out more explosive detection systems” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds and U.S. Sen. Scott are putting pressure on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for extra security measures in Fort Myers. After RSW reached out, Donalds and Scott signed a letter demanding that TSA supply Southwest Florida International Airport with two additional Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) machines. “There (have) been internal discussions between RSW and TSA over the past several months, but it’s come down to Congressman Donalds and Sen. Scott getting involved to help expedite the process and get transparent answers from TSA relating to the requested EDS machines,” Legislative Counsel for Donalds Chris Ploch told the Naples Daily News.

— STATEWIDE —

“Amid war in Israel, Florida lawmakers propose blacklisting companies with Iran business” via Ana Ceballos and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Florida lawmakers filed legislation that would discourage businesses in the state from dealing with Iran, proposing a broad blacklist of companies that have business ties in the country in light of Hamas’ attack on Israel last month. DeSantis in recent days encouraged state lawmakers to draft the legislation ahead of next week’s Special Session in Tallahassee, an initiative his campaign has promoted as an example of his leadership. But at least one independent expert says the broad language of the bill could cause more harm than good to Florida businesses, whose banks and shipping companies could refuse to work with them on the mere risk of being stigmatized by the new blacklist policy.

“Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Program draws new law enforcement officers from all 50 states” via Florida Daily — This week, DeSantis announced that officers from all 50 states and two U.S. territories have moved to Florida or joined the profession since Florida launched the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. More than 3,350 bonuses of $5,000 after taxes have been awarded to new recruits and law enforcement officers who have moved to Florida, bringing the total amount awarded through the program to more than $22.5 million. Of those 3,350 officers, 915 officers have moved from other states, including 47 from Illinois. “With a national lack of support for the important work law enforcement officers do daily, Florida has stood up for what is right,” said DeSantis.

“Legal fight between PACE Funding Agency and county tax collectors escalates in Florida” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The head of the Florida PACE Funding Agency has vowed to take its fight with “rogue” tax collectors all the way to the state’s Supreme Court. Through the legal action, Mike Moran, the agency’s Executive Director, said he hopes to force county tax collectors to “adhere to the law.” The fight stems from a refusal by a handful of tax collectors to put PACE assessments on property tax bills in their jurisdictions, which they see as unauthorized. The assessments are critical to the success of the Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, program.

— DOWN BALLOT —

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Palm Beach County schools settle money-sharing lawsuit with charter schools. What now?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s School Board has approved a $1.1 million settlement and agreed to make two years in retroactive payments to charter schools from a 2018 property tax hike. The settlement, approved with the two charter schools that sued, ends a yearslong dispute about whether all 49 charter schools are entitled to more than $40 million collected from a referendum approved by voters for school safety initiatives and higher teacher pay. Charter schools are public schools run by private entities. The tax increase was designed to be “dedicated for operational needs of non-charter district schools,” and it generates $200 million each year.

“In setback for South Florida travelers, Southwest will shift international flights out of Fort Lauderdale” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In what looms as a major takeaway for Southwest Airlines customers flying from South Florida to the Caribbean; the Texas-based carrier says it is shifting its international flight operations from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Orlando by June of next year. It also intends to move its South Florida crew base to Orlando. The airline confirmed the moves during a quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. In a news release, the airline said that effective June 4, 2024, flights out of Orlando International Airport would start to Cancun, Mexico; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Nassau, Bahamas; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and San José, Costa Rica.

“Brenda Snipes, former Broward Elections Supervisor, dies at 80” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Snipes, an educator who served for 15 years as Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections, died Thursday. She was 80. Her daughter, Melanie Snipes Thomas, confirmed her death but didn’t state the cause. Snipes’ attorney when she was Elections Supervisor ticked off a number of Snipes’ accomplishments: Increasing voter education outreach, offering a robust high school pre-registration program for students about to turn 18, being the first Supervisor to publish ballots in three languages, and making sure the county had up-to-date voting equipment. But Snipes’ Office also faced problems. Snipes left her job as Elections Supervisor after a 15-year run, which came after DeSantis lifted her suspension and accepted her resignation in 2019.

“Fentanyl overdose dangers are rising. What Miami-Dade schools are doing to cut the risk” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — All Miami-Dade County public schools are now stocked with naloxone, the medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Also, “Say no to Fentanyl” assemblies will begin at high schools across the county this month as part of the district’s effort to combat the opioid crisis in South Florida. “We have a crisis in our country that is absolutely unacceptable. It is taking the lives of our youth, our future leaders of tomorrow, and we can no longer sit back and just accept it,” Miami-Dade School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas said at a news briefing at Miami Senior High School announcing the start of the district’s fentanyl awareness campaign. “We need to be proactive in lieu of being reactive,” she said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Nearly $4M for flood mitigation in Osceola County requested ahead of Legislative Session” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Funding for flood mitigation, affordable housing and ways to regain local government authority are on the wish list of elected officials from Osceola County, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud, and they asked the region’s Tallahassee representatives to fight for them during the upcoming Session, which starts Jan. 9. Reps. Carolina Amesty, Kristen Arrington and Paula Stark and Sen. Victor Torres attended Wednesday’s meeting. The county and cities are asking the legislative delegation for almost $4 million for flood mitigation. This comes after the county requested nearly $164 million from the federal government for flood mitigation projects in January.

“Volusia County charter schools lack district transportation, scramble to find solutions” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In May, Volusia County Schools ended its transportation contract with district charter schools, forcing principals to scramble at the last minute. “We were pretty shocked at Ivy Hawn,” said Principal Danielle Suhr. “That they would call in, not only to not renew the contract for the following school year, but also the timing. It was very late to notify us of that change, so we were pretty stuck in that regard.” Daniel Hargrave, middle and high school principal at Burns Science and Technology Charter School, said the short notice was especially burdensome.

“Indian Harbour Beach appoints former city staff member after passing of Deputy Mayor” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Indian Harbour Beach this past week appointed its newest member of the City Council to replace David Panicola, the former Satellite High School teacher who served as Deputy Mayor until his passing at age 56 in September. The remaining four members voted Oct. 24 to appoint Shauna Hume, a former executive assistant to the City Manager of Indian Harbour Beach for 25 years. Hume has lived in the city for nearly five decades. “I love this city and it is my desire to carry on the legacy of Dave Panicola, ensuring that the city of Indian Harbour Beach remains the wonderful place to live and work that it is,” Hume wrote to the Council in her application for the position.

“‘It’s so capable, it can get in and get out’: Developing America’s new stealth bomber in Brevard” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Locked gray metal doors bar unauthorized visitors from approaching Northrop Grumman’s Advanced Avionics Lab, where Melbourne engineers perform secret research developing America’s B-21 Raider stealth bomber and other military programs. “Dept. of Defense Closed Area,” reads a sign posted above these badge-entry doors. A security guard is stationed a few footsteps away. Electronic devices must be left outside on a table beneath a series of wall plaques chronicling global U.S. military conflicts from Operation Desert Storm in 1990 to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 — illustrating the import of this national security research. Inside, illuminated by soft blue LED lights, black computer workstations line the windowless lab.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Petersburg’s ‘City Council Cemetery’ took digs at former members” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A Halloween display in the foyer of City Hall rubbed some the wrong way over its depictions of former City Council members. It was the “City Council Cemetery” with headstones of former Council members listing their years of service and “cause of death” that attracted attention. The headstone for Jim Kennedy, who spent 10 years on the Council read, “Blown away by a hurricane now he’s three sheets to the wind.” … Karl Nurse’s headstone read “EXHUMED sent to Ireland in search of affordable haunted housing.” He told the Tampa Bay Times he is moving to split his time living in a town near Galway, Ireland, and in North Carolina … The headstone for former Council member Robert Blackmon, who lost by a wide margin in the mayoral election against Ken Welch, read, “Rest in Peace Robert Blackmon murdered at the polls.”

“Clerk of Court Ken Burke endorses Julie Marcus for re-election” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Burke is endorsing Marcus for re-election as Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. “I’m proud to endorse Julie Marcus for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections,” Burke said. “Under Julie’s leadership, the Pinellas Supervisor’s office has maintained a reputation for diligent, responsive, and trustworthy service to the voters of our community. We can all count on her to protect the integrity of our elections. I look forward to continuing to work together.” Burke’s endorsement adds to several Marcus has already gathered, including from Pinellas County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Public Defender Sara Mollo, Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas and Property Appraiser Mike Twitty. With Burke’s endorsement, Marcus now has nods from all her fellow constitutional officers.

“St. Petersburg City Council rejects exploring straw poll on Rays deal” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A proposal to schedule a meeting to explore whether to put a non-binding straw poll on the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal on the ballot next year failed because it needed a supermajority vote. Five City Council members spoke in favor of holding the discussion next week, though not all were necessarily on board with putting the issue to voters on the March 19, 2024, presidential preference Primary ballot. City Council member Richie Floyd, who proposed holding the straw ballot, needed six votes. Council members Copley Gerdes, Ed Montanari and Chair Brandi Gabbard voted no. They expressed concern over summing up the deal in a 75-word ballot question with a 15-word title. It would’ve cost the city between $20,491 and $58,202 to put the referendum question on the ballot, depending on the length of the ballot, which depends on how many municipal contests and questions there are.

“‘Air taxi” hits the skies in test flight at Tampa International Airport” via Tim Kephart of ABC Action News — Officials from Tampa International Airport, the state of Florida, and the city of Tampa gathered Thursday to watch what was billed as the first successful air taxi test flight. The air taxi, which resembles a two-person drone helicopter, was also the first-ever electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft test flight at a large U.S. airport or in the state of Florida. Volocopter, a German-based company, was behind the air taxi test Thursday. The craft is reportedly all-electric and zero-emissions. Volocopter said the craft, known as “Volocity” is one cog in a multi-part plan the company said it hopes will help transform urban transportation. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Welch were among those in attendance at the test flight.

“PSTA purchases all-electric fleet with settlement funds” via Veronica Brezina of the St. Pete Catalyst — Thanks to an $18 million share of a large government settlement with German car manufacturer Volkswagen, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will acquire 60 all-electric buses. “Volkswagen lied and pumped extra pollution into Florida’s air, so they had to pay up. We went after a share of that money to reduce future pollution and continue PSTA’s leadership in sustainability,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said during a Nov. 1 bus unveiling alongside Florida Department of Environmental Protection officials. In 2016, as part of a plea deal, Volkswagen agreed to pay $4.3 billion in penalties to settle allegations of cheating emissions tests and deceiving customers. As a result, Florida received $156 million. The new funding allows PSTA to retire dozens of diesel buses and replace them with the new zero-emission electric buses from California-based manufacturer Gillig. PSTA, which currently operates 80 hybrid buses, plans to put 14 new electric buses on the road by the end of 2024. Over the next three years, PSTA will acquire all 60 buses.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“University of Florida inaugurates Ben Sasse as 13th president” via Fresh Take Florida — Sasse, the former Republican U.S. Senator for Nebraska, was formally inaugurated Thursday as the 13th president of the University of Florida during a ceremony full of pomp and symbolism that dated to the Middle Ages. Sasse said he was focused on the future of higher education — and the role in it for Florida’s flagship public university. “Too much of higher education wants to resist change; too many institutions are complacent,” Sasse said. He added: “The digital revolution is going to upend higher education in the next decade. Most of higher education doesn’t understand what’s coming.” Sasse said most attention is paid to Ivy League universities but told the audience of mostly UF faculty and administrators: “You all have been kicking butts. This place has been relatively insulated against complacency and self-satisfaction.”

“Donna Deegan administration makes first asks of Duval County legislative delegation” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A representative of the Deegan administration, Intergovernmental Affairs Director Brittany Norris, presented requests to the delegation that include resiliency efforts and park projects. Allotted just 90 seconds of speaking time, Norris attempted to make her time count, focusing on requests for state help on the Shipyards West and Riverfront Plaza projects. The former project is “the missing link between Riverfront Plaza and Metropolitan Park,” per the city. The latter project is the redevelopment of the former Jacksonville Landing space. Additionally, Norris made the case for Resilient Florida grants, noting the requests would “benefit us locally” if fulfilled.

“‘Modernizing’ and ‘transferring’: USPS sets meeting on future of Tallahassee mail service” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The United States Postal Service is sticking with its Tallahassee branch and has set a public meeting to discuss its future operations. The USPS this week released new information amid an ongoing facility review of their Tallahassee processing and distribution center on Adams Street. For the first time, the Postal Service revealed that the facility could have been shuttered in its current form. “The review was initiated to evaluate moving some of the mail processing operations” from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, the post office said in an emailed announcement. However, they made an early determination on that front.

“GRU Authority member threatens to resign after failing to alter agenda” via Andrew Caplan of the Gainesville Sun — What was intended to be an easygoing meeting to discuss employee awards, the validity of bonds and a public radio system turned into an unorthodox 2.5-hour discussion with one Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority member threatening to resign after unsuccessfully modifying the agenda with several items. The meeting started and ended with a long-winded series of requests from member James Coats, one of three Board members who live outside Gainesville, who wanted to add discussions of legal issues facing the state over the Board’s appointment, funds transferred from the utility to city government, previously approved utility rate increase, as well as GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham’s employment. After failing to gain support, Coats offered to be the second Board member to resign in as many meetings.

“Ex-Gulf Breeze Mayor who secretly filmed showering teens avoids prison time with new deal” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — Edward Gray III, a 71-year-old who served as the City of Gulf Breeze’s Mayor from 1984 to 1992 and served on the Santa Rosa School Board from 2002 to 2010, pleaded no contest to eight counts of video voyeurism, one count of illegally intercepting communication, one count of cyberstalking and one count of unlawfully installing a tracking device for filming teens in the bathroom of his home. However, instead of the five-year prison sentence Circuit Judge Clifton Drake initially gave Gray, he has now been sentenced to time served.

“Here’s what Okaloosa Commissioners had to say about NOAA rejecting Rice’s whales rules” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration denied a request to implement a “vessel slowdown zone” in the Gulf of Mexico to protect Rice’s whales from collisions with vessels and noise. On Tuesday, the Northwest Florida Daily News reached out to Okaloosa County Commissioners to get their thoughts on the decision made by NOAA. Rice’s whales were determined in 2021 to be their own species. Their habitat is in the northern waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The population took a drastic hit after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, which reduced the population to about 50 whales.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Federal suit filed against Lee Sheriff, former deputy, accomplices in false arrest plot” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — A former Lee County deputy convicted of contributing to a wrongful arrest plot last year and Sheriff Carmine Marceno are among four defendants in a federal lawsuit stemming from the incident. The 106-page federal complaint seeks more than $75,000 in damages and lists former deputy Niko Irizarry and accomplices Scott Joseph Snider II, and Charles Custodio as defendants along with Marceno. It includes 36 exhibits. The plaintiff, Mark Riley, was 61 at the time of his December 2021 arrest. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ray Casas on Riley’s behalf, says that on Nov. 7, 2022, Riley notified Marceno as the Lee County Sheriff, as well as the Florida Department of Financial Services, of his intent to initiate litigation.

“Will taller buildings lure people downtown to live? Bradenton just changed the rules” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Taller buildings could be coming to downtown Bradenton. The Bradenton City Council voted to loosen the rules and allow developers to put up taller condos and rental buildings without other requirements like designating a portion of the building for affordable housing. Council members say the move is meant to “reinvigorate” the city’s urban center where new residential construction has been infrequent. The looser law is aimed at luring more developers to build, and then more people to live in what they build. In a memo shared with the Bradenton City Council, city planners determined that “redevelopment has been relatively slow in the downtown area.”

“Freedom School, local effort to teach Black history for Sarasota-Manatee students, returns” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following a successful pilot program last Spring, ASALH Manasota will resume its weekend African American history lessons known as Freedom School for local students beginning Saturday, Nov. 4. The free, in-person classes will be held every Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at its new location at Girls Inc., 201 S. Tuttle Ave. in Sarasota, through April 20, 2024. Freedom School will not be held during school or holiday breaks. Lunch is provided for each student during the history lesson. The pilot education program drew the support of local educators and philanthropic organizations, including a $200,000 grant from The Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s Marilyn G. Harwell Fund to help sustain the program.

“Sarasota High School subject of CDC health evaluation following anonymous mold complaints” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Some buildings at Sarasota High School have been the subject of an ongoing mold issue for years, causing some teachers to report illnesses and breathing struggles, problems the district said it was aware of and has been working with health officials to fix, according to federal officials. On Oct. 13, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to the Sarasota School District in response to a confidential report sent by a Sarasota County School District employee. The anonymous complainant detailed concerns regarding respiratory issues, headaches, nose and ear bleeding, and sinus infections attributed to mold in buildings 13 and 14 on campus.

“Affordable housing at Golden Gate Golf Course in Naples gets approval after delays” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — One thing after another could have derailed plans for a workforce and senior housing project at the Golden Gate golf course property owned by Collier County. The COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ian, contaminated soil, escalating construction costs and interest rates converged over three years to cause delays. With no fanfare, Collier Commissioners Oct. 24 unanimously approved measures to allocate nearly $21 million from various county and state sources, including $4.8 million in land costs, to get the project started. The plan calls for 252 rental units for workforce housing for essential workers such as first responders, teachers, and health care workers. Another 100 to 120 units would be for seniors and veterans.

— TOP OPINION —

“I fought to get sober. Political weaponization of my addiction hurts more than me.” via Hunter Biden for USA Today — My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago — charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware.

I am not a victim. By any standard, I grew up with privilege and opportunity, and fully accept that the choices and mistakes I made are mine, and I am accountable for them and will continue to be.

That is what recovery is about.

What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me and my addiction on Fox News (more airtime than GOP presidential candidate DeSantis) and in The New York Post (an average of two stories a day over the past year).

My addiction doesn’t justify Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui posting altered nude photos of me with “editorial creativity over the pictures.” My addiction shouldn’t permit the likes of Rudy Giuliani or a former Peter Navarro aide to debase and dehumanize me for their own gains.

The effort of recovery is something that should be celebrated, and I hope that despite my role as the punchline and punching bag for some, others will also make the effort I have made, one day at a time, and get honest with themselves and the people who love and rely upon them.

The effort is worth it. You are worth it. I am living proof of that.

— OPINIONS —

“Mike Pence’s hell is ours too” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — It’s one thing to disparage Trump. It’s quite another to throw your body between him and his efforts to steal the presidency. Pence, God love him, did the latter, and that sealed his doom. But that’s not the only moral of Pence’s miserable polling and early exit from the contest for the Republican presidential nomination, which is, incredibly, even less appetizing for his departure. He did something else that was just as dissonant with the mood of his party — with the mood of America, really. He talked about goodness. He privileged upbeat over downbeat. While others maniacally fanned the flames of anger, Pence mellowly stoked the embers of hope. That’s not going to cut it in 2024. Pence’s fate validated that.

“With Scott snub, DeSantis — Florida’s political boss — loses support within his own state party” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Less than a week before DeSantis takes the stage in his home state for the third presidential debate, he got a very public snub from his predecessor. It’s no surprise that former Governor and U.S. Sen. Scott would endorse Trump as he did in a Thursday column published by Newsweek. His rocky relationship with DeSantis and longtime friendship with the former President are well known. If timing is everything, Scott’s seemed meant to signal to DeSantis that his own state party is taking his struggling presidential bid less seriously. Scott reversed his personal policy of not picking sides in Florida Republican Primaries, the Herald reported.

“Leaders can fight for consumers by defying DeSantis” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — When Congress passed legislation intended to put solar panels on roofs, more efficient appliances into homes, and more electric vehicles on the road, many Floridians were elated. Regardless of their personal political beliefs, Florida residents live on the vanguard of a changing world. Rising sea levels threaten our state more than any other. Many feel increasingly helpless as their monthly power bills and insurance premiums steadily increase. And thousands of Florida residents are still struggling to rebuild their homes in the wake of Hurricanes Ida, Nicole and Idalia. Florida lawmakers probably saw the same reality, even though many of them still publicly resist the scientific reality of rising sea levels and remain bound to a dogmatic devotion toward fossil fuels. They also must have looked forward to boasting about their support of programs that would bring hundreds of millions in federal aid to Floridian families with a negligible impact on their own budget machinations.

“Cancel culture won’t defeat Hamas” via Vivek Ramaswamy of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis last week instructed the chancellor of Florida’s state university system to disband campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine after the group celebrated the Oct. 7 attack and called for protests against Israel. In banning the group, Florida officials accused it of “knowingly provid[ing] material support” to a foreign terrorist organization — a crime under Florida law. Haley vowed to “pull schools’ tax exemption status” if they don’t “combat antisemitism in all of its forms,” including “denying Israel’s right to exist.” These are textbook constitutional violations. SJP expressed heinous opinions — and the First Amendment protects them all.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.