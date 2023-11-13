November 13, 2023
Evan Power picks up 10 endorsements in campaign for RNC National Committeeman

Peter SchorschNovember 13, 20233min0

evan power
'Florida needs a fighter that will work to bring the successes that we have achieved here in Florida to the Republican National Committee.'

Evan Power, Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Florida and Chair of the Leon County Republican Executive Committee, has landed 10 Republican endorsements throughout the state in his bid for National Committeeman with the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The endorsers include U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Matt GaetzLaurel Lee and Cory Mills, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, state Sens. Jay Collins and Nick DiCeglie, and Duval County School Board Member April Carney.

Power announced his bid for National Committeeman last week.

“After meeting with and spending time with my fellow State Executive Committee members we all seem to agree that Floridians are growing tired of winning big elections here in Florida but then seeing those victories do not carry over to the rest of the Country,” Power said when he announced his candidacy.

“Florida needs a fighter that will work to bring the successes that we have achieved here in Florida to the Republican National Committee.”

Power has served as Chair of the Leon County Republicans since 2014. He ran unsuccessfully last year for Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, losing to now-Chair Christian Ziegler.

Power has also been a two-time delegate to the Republican National Convention.

“Florida has led the way, and we need to make sure our values are represented at the Republican National Committee,” Power said last week. “We need to ensure that the RNC is prepared to win across the country so that we can continue.”

Power said he was running because Florida’s GOP “success does not matter when we allow Democrats to win races nationwide and try to hollow out our country.” He referred to himself as a “relentless fighter.”

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

