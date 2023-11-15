AT&T, Human IT provide 200 laptops to Alachua County students

AT&T is giving away 200 refurbished laptops to Alachua County students and their families as part of its nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide.

The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human IT, will be given to Micanopy and Hawthorne area residents in need. AT&T is working with Human IT to provide participants of the Education Foundation of Alachua County with laptops and digital literacy resources.

In Alachua County, it’s estimated that more than 8,500 K-12 students don’t have digital basics at home, including access to the internet and computers or the skills needed to benefit from the online world.

“This gift helps bridge the digital divide by empowering students and families with the tool of knowledge, fostering digital equity and creating pathways for brighter futures within our community,” said Jayne Moraski, Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Alachua County.

“Thanks to AT&T and its partners, hundreds of students and their families now have a world of educational resources at their fingertips.”

AT&T Gulf States President Joe York added, “AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like Human IT to help close the digital equity gap in Alachua County. Access to connectivity is vital in helping to bridge the digital divide and we are glad we can provide these resources to those that need them most.”

The laptop giveaway is part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.

AT&T said providing students and families with computers allows them to thrive in the modern world. “From completing homework to filling out job applications, they are connected to a greater possibility,” the company said.