Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landed his biggest presidential endorsement yet last week and he wants to make sure Hawkeye State Republicans hear about it.

DeSantis 2024 announced Wednesday that it’s running a new ad in Iowa touting Gov. Kim Reynolds’ support in the GOP presidential primary, where DeSantis is struggling to catch up to former President Donald Trump in the polls.

The 30-second TV spot, entitled “Endorsement,” features the Iowa Governor enthusing about DeSantis.

“We need someone who puts this country first and not himself. Ron DeSantis is the person that we need (to lead) this country. He is probably the most effective leader that I know. I am so proud to give him my full support and endorsement,” she says in the spot.

DeSantis’ campaign said the ad is part of $2 million in media buys statewide. The spending comes as DeSantis’ campaign continues to bet big on Iowa, which will host the first nominating contest of the primary season on Jan. 15.

The polls haven’t been kind, however.

According to the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll of Iowa Republicans, the Florida Governor is fighting former Amb. Nikki Haley for a distant No. 2 behind Trump, who leads the pack by about 30 points.

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection once again teamed up to host Florida Recycles Day.

The event, held today on the USF Tampa campus, aims to hammer home the importance of recycling, which the Foundation says “cannot be overstated.”

“Recycling conserves our precious natural resources, reduces waste, and lessens the environmental impact of extracting, producing, and disposing of raw materials,” FRPF Executive Director Keyna Cory said in a Florida Recycling Day announcement.

“It contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling also supports (creating) jobs in the recycling industry and encourages innovation in sustainable materials and technologies.”

FRPF asserts recycling is particularly important in the Sunshine State since natural landscapes are among the state’s most valuable assets — nobody likes seeing a dozen errant water bottles in the sand when they walk along the beach, especially tourists.

“Florida Recycles Day serves as a reminder of the collective power we must take to have a positive impact. It’s a day when we can all recommit to recycling and encourage our friends, family, and neighbors to do the same. Whether you live in a bustling city or a serene coastal town, everyone can make a difference by recycling and reducing waste,” Cory said.

” … Let us not forget that recycling is a responsibility that extends beyond this designated day. It is an ongoing effort that requires our dedication year-round. By doing so, we can ensure that future generations inherit a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Florida.”

Floridians can read more about the impact recycling has in Florida by visiting the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation’s website.

“That 20 minutes was based on research from the CDC, the National Education Association, the Florida PTA, the American Academy of Pediatrics, all the people who are smarter than us. It all showed this is what’s good for our kids.”

— Latino Leadership Executive Director Marucci Guzmán, making the case for K-5 recess requirements.

DeSantis could use a drink after the owner of Estey’s Country Store walked back his endorsement. Maybe a Kelso’s Country Store will ease the pain. The best part: alcoholic beverages can’t turn traitors and endorse the former President.

Speaking of shop owners, holiday spending is projected to hit $875 per person this year. That means a congratulatory shot is in order for your local retailer — just keep your eyes out for the “Find it in Florida” logo so you can boost your local distillery while you’re at it.

Jax Mayor Donna Deegan has resisted hanging out in the Owner’s Box at EverBank while the city and Shad Khan hammer out a stadium deal. A Jaguar would be an appropriate reward for the good optics.

Mix up a Recess Thyme for Orange County School Board member Angie Gallo and every other mom out there who’s fighting to keep “unstructured free play time” on the K-5 schedule.

