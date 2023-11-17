Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to fifth place in New Hampshire

The new Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters is arguably the bleakest yet for Ron DeSantis, as he’s now fallen to fifth place in the Granite State.

With 7% support, the Florida Governor finds himself behind Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), Chris Christie (11%), Nikki Haley (18%), and Donald Trump (46%).

DeSantis’ collapse is something all New Hampshire Republicans can agree on in this poll, as he is below 10% support with all demographics. No matter the race, age, gender, or income level of Granite State GOP Primary voters, the Governor is still in single digits with them.

The Governor is still the top second choice, with 20% saying they’d accept him as a fallback option. He’s just three points ahead of Haley in that metric though, and Haley has nearly three times the first-choice support he does, so that’s a dubious distinction.

A full 42% of Republican Primary voters say they would be dissatisfied or upset if he were the nominee, compared to 55% who say they’d warm to backing him.

That split is reflected in his approval rating among likely GOP Primary voters in the state, with 47% regarding him favorably and 40% unfavorably. With female voters, he’s doing even worse, barely above water with 44% approval and 42% disapproval.

The Governor’s Granite State slide has been a recurring theme in recent polls. A fresh survey from the University of New Hampshire shows him in fourth place, just one point ahead of Ramaswamy.

The Washington Post poll ties for DeSantis’ worst voter share with yet another new survey, the Emerson College Polling/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters, which also finds the Florida Governor having slumped to 7%.

DeSantis’ decline is ironic, given his assertions that the more Granite State voters are exposed to him, the more they like him.

During a recent interview on “The Pulse of NH,” DeSantis told host Jack Heath that the more time he spends in the state, the better he does.

“What I found when I’m out is I will say, I will do my spiel, or I’ll just meet with voters, and people come up to me and they’ll say, ‘You flipped me from Trump to you. I’m with you now,’” the Governor said.