November 17, 2023
Ron DeSantis touts coroner backing in new trough of South Carolina endorsements

A.G. Gancarski November 17, 2023

DeSantis SC NBD
Every endorsement matters in the Palmetto State, with DeSantis third place in polling.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign is promoting a swath of elected official endorsements, and one of them is a man who deals with life and death matters daily.

Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. is among a list of notables who back the Florida Governor’s bid for the White House, in a seeming rebuke to home-state candidate Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

The names include not one but two people from the town of Barnwell also, which is near Haley’s hometown of Bamberg — a seeming regional flex.

In addition to scoring the backing of City Councilman Jimbo Moody, Mayor Pro Tempore Peggy Kinlaw is on board.

“I support Ron DeSantis because his record as Governor is unmatched. DeSantis is a strong conservative who has protected our women and girls when other candidates have turned their backs on them. I call on my colleagues to unite around Ron DeSantis, who I know will lead us to victory in November 2024 and then deliver a bold, conservative agenda as President of the United States,” Kinlaw said.

Additionally,  State Representative Tom Hartnett, Jr. is also backing the Governor as “the leader we need for this exact moment.”

“He not only is the only candidate who I know can win, but he will be the president who will follow through on his promises to reverse the decline of our country,” the Mount Pleasant political legacy asserted.

Others on board include State Rep. Bill Taylor, Hampton Mayor Robert Brown, Berkeley County Clerk of Court Leah Guerry Dupree, Dorchester County Councilman Todd Friddle, James Island Town Councilman Troy Mullinax, Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Carl Ritchie, and Laurens County Soil & Water Commissioner Patrick Jackson.

The new endorsements come as polling finds the Governor in third place with 12% support, 40 points behind Donald Trump and six points behind Haley.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. These new endorsers may have rooms to rent ahead of that state’s February Primary

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    November 17, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Good Morn ‘ting America,
    Now you know some Dook 4 Brain’s Leftist shenanigans are afoot when the Leftist Compliant Media trots out an E££IN “Undertaker’s Endorsement”
    MY BIG ‘OLE BUTT,
    Earl Pitts American

  Michael K

    November 17, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Of course, a coroner would be an expert at spotting a moribund campaign.

